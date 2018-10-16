(From left) Achieving for Delta council candidates Dan Copeland, Param Grewal, Alicia Guichon, Lois Jackson, Dylan Kruger and Cal Traversy; mayoral candidate George Harvie; and school trustee candidates Erica Beard, Daniel Boisvert, Jessie Dosanjh and Sujay Nazareth. (Photo submitted)

Delta mayor candidate George Harvie promises to restore post-natal program

Harvie’s Achieving for Delta slate would bring a dedicated nurse to the city to help new parents

Mayoral candidate George Harvie, with his Achieving for Delta slate, is promising to restore the post-natal BabyDaze program if elected.

In a news release, Harvie said he plans to bring back the nurse-led program as soon as the spring of 2019. The program was used as a Fraser Health resource for new parents with children less than eight months old before it was cancelled.

“I’ve talked to many young families affected by the cancellation of the BabyDaze program who feel abandoned in seeking post-natal support here at home,” Harvie said in the release. “When you’re a new parent, a bridge or tunnel is too far to travel to get the help you need in raising a happy and healthy baby.”

Harvie’s planning to work with Delta staff to bring local access to a public health nurse on a weekly basis so they can offer services like infant weight monitoring and breastfeeding support. The nurse will also be able to connect residents to other community resources.

Harvie said Erica Beard, a nurse, Achieving for Delta school board candidate and new mom, has been a “fierce advocate” for the BabyDaze program.

“By bringing back a public health nurse to Delta on a weekly basis, young parents like me won’t have to face the unknown alone,” she said in the release. “They’ll receive much-needed support on everything from nutrition, to sun and winter safety, screen time, anxiety and postpartum depression.”

The program would operate as part of the city’s parks, recreation and culture department, who would be responsible for reviewing and refining the program to better meet the needs of the community.

“Not only is this program an important health resource, it’s a safe place to discuss fears and celebrate successes,” Beard added. “Being a new parent can be incredibly isolating, and the BabyDaze program allows parents to get out of the house to enjoy social time with our children with other parents.”

The Delta civic election takes place on Oct. 20.

To read more about the candidates for Delta mayor, council and school board, check out “43 candidates running in Delta civic election.”


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
South Surrey-White Rock MP denies ad quote a civic endorsement

Just Posted

‘I just wanted her to be with Jesus’: Court hears South Surrey girl’s final moments

Disturbing testimony in BC Supreme Court

Surrey charity that aids refugees plans ‘Night in the Serengeti’ fundraiser

Oct. 26 gala at Civic Hotel will be Umoja Compassion Society’s first-ever large fundraising event

Surrey’s Frank Hurt school football team spiked for the season

‘It’s numbers, and injuries,’ says eight-year coach of AA Varsity team

CANNABIS: Surrey mayoral candidates talk legalization

Opinions on managing legal marijuana wildly vary among Surrey’s mayoral hopefuls

Change continuing theme for White Rock mayoralty candidates

Concerns over city direction voiced in Chamber and BIA-organized forums

Rick Mercer says pot is ‘excruciatingly boring’

Comedian hopes Canadians will move onto something else once marijuana is legalized

Canada Post union issues strike notice; rotating strikes could begin Monday

Union says rotating strikes will begin if agreements aren’t reached with bargaining units

Carole James avoids questions on B.C.’s payroll tax (with video)

Green MLA Adam Olsen cites huge tax increase for local business

2 charged for feeding B.C. bear Tim Horton’s timbits

Court documents show that Randy Scott and Megan Hiltz have both been charged with feeding or attempting to feed dangerous wildlife.

Killer-rapist Paul Bernardo set for parole bid after 25 years in prison

Bernardo’s parole hearing at the Bath Institution is expected to attract numerous observers

Feds aiming to select preferred design for $60B warships by end of month

Defence insiders say the government wants to select a design by the end of the month from among three options submitted by several of the largest defence and shipbuilding companies in the world.

B.C. city wants control over its cannabis advertising rules

Without a say, towns and cities risk Washington-State-style flood of advertising, proponent says

Defence cautions against mob justice in Calgary child neglect trial

Jennifer and Jeromie Clark of Calgary have pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death

Feds eyeing options to expedite pardons for minor pot convictions

Internal discussions have focused on an application-based process for speeding up pot pardons

Most Read