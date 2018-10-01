Delta council candidate Mike Smith. (Photo submitted)

Delta council candidate Smith wants city and school district to work together

Smith says district and city lands should be thought of as one, paid for by the same taxpayers

Mike Smith wants Delta council and school board to work better together.

As part of his “common sense” platform, the independent candidate for council candidate said that, if elected, he would get council “out of its adversarial mindset to strengthen its relationship with the Delta board of education.”

In a press release issued last week, Smith said the two sides need to work more collaboratively on many issues that benefit kids and residents in general. For example, though Delta parents were successful in convincing the city to participate in the adult crossing guard program, the city and the district have a haphazard agreement on school field use.

He said that rather than attacking the school board as some council candidates appear to be doing in response to the board’s public efforts to get a new multimillion-dollar track at North Delta Secondary School, both sides need to take a different approach and consider school district- and city-owned lands as one, paid for by the same taxpayer.

“There’s a lot of things that intersect but this city council, as usual, is bogged down in politics, rhetoric and posturing, and that has to go. We have to start looking at the Delta school board and the City of Delta’s properties as community assets and community amenities,” Smith said in a press release.

“There’s lots of innovative, outside-the-box ways the two sides can better collaborate rather than each side having a ‘this is my property and that is your land’ approach. And no, it doesn’t mean the city paying for everything. We need new thinking rather than the same, tired lack of leadership and spin.”

RELATED: Candidate opposes ‘golden handshakes’ for Delta mayor and council

Smith said despite statements to the contrary, the Delta council/Delta board of education liaison committee has resulted in very few useful new benefits for the community, even though it meets and communicates regularly.

Smith also said that both sides should also be focusing — as one — on a series of neglected safety issues, including the loss of the school district’s bus service and more consistent traffic and speed enforcement around schools.

“Some schools in North and South Delta are like war zones in the morning. Homeowners living in these areas aren’t too happy either,” he said.

Smith added it would be a good idea to broadcast Delta council committee meetings online, including the council/school board liaison committee.

Smith said he will be speaking about other much-needed changes in the way the City of Delta conducts its business later in the campaign, including having staff and councillors get back in touch with residents by having conversations with neighbourhoods throughout Delta.

“It’s amazing how many issues you can solve and work out by giving residents their voices back and including them in the discussion,” he said.

SEE ALSO: 43 candidates running in Delta civic election


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey removing 200 election signs near intersections that violate city rules
Next story
Surrey’s chief election officer assures voters integrity of elections process is intact

Just Posted

Luka Burzan’s five-goal game earns WHL Player of the Week nod

Surrey product off to a hot start this season after NHL Entry Draft snub last spring

Surrey removing 200 election signs near intersections that violate city rules

In Surrey, signs aren’t allowed within 25 metres of intersections

‘Cloverfest’ returns with beer, wine to Cloverdale for second year

The craft beer and wine festival will be taking place in Shannon Hall on Oct. 13

Surrey’s Integrity Now slate says it would hire 160 more cops if elected

That’s 35 more than what Surrey First promised less than two weeks ago

Several Surrey soccer teams at nationals, with U-17 tourney in South Surrey

South Surrey Athletic Park will host U-17 boys and girls games starting Wednesday

VIDEO: Leaping humpback whale cracks B.C. boat’s window with head bang

The humpbacks’ contact with the boat was unusual

B.C. dairy farmers say new free trade deal ‘terribly weakens’ industry

Farmers slam the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada deal, despite prime minister’s praise of it

COLUMN: Newspapers matter, now more than ever

National Newspaper Week is Oct. 1-7

B.C.-born Shea Weber to captain Montreal Canadiens

Sicamous native will wear the ‘C’ for the 2018/19 campaign

Ask for public inquiry into Elsner report: police watchdog to mayors

Report says Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps, Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins rushed their investigation

Farmers to receive compensation as part of historic NAFTA revamp

There are no details yet on how much compensation Canada is willing to provide

B.C. faces emissions cap as LNG Canada looks set to go

Greens oppose natural gas exports due to greenhouse gases

Petition to stop Site C dam falls short

Petition gathered only 737 signatures from across the whole province

WATCH: Freedom returned to Lower Mainland amputee thanks to ramps built by volunteers

Jean Moulton’s mobility has been given a boost by the weekend project.

Most Read