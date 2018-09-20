Darcy Green is running as an independent candidate for council in the 2018 Delta civic election. (Photo submitted)

Delta council candidate Green announces campaign priorities

Independent candidate Darcy Green will focus on housing, recreation, community and sustainability

Darcy Green, independent candidate for Delta city council, has announced his campaign priorities for the 2018 municipal election, focusing on housing, recreation, community and sustainability.

“After consulting with residents for the past three months, I have learned much about the various issues that members of our community care about,” Green said in a press release. “It has been a very rewarding process and I will work hard every day to deliver on these commitments and support policy that accomplishes these goals as councillor.”

If elected, Green said he would focus on creating affordable housing options, increasing rental inventory and examining the use of rental zoning as a solution to the housing issues Delta faces. He also plans to develop a comprehensive housing strategy (based on extensive public consultation) that includes a variety of affordable and innovative housing options such as co-housing.

Green would work to upgrade and expand Delta’s facilities to meet the current and future demands of the community, ensure seniors have adequate recreational programs to fit the needs of the city’s aging population, and build two new fenced-in dog parks for residents in North and South Delta.

Similarly, he would work to develop strategies to ensure residents don’t have to leave Delta for recreation and relaxation, and to make sure Delta’s reputation as a safe, family-centred community is maintained. To that end, he would expand the city’s roster of special events, better their organization and improve community outreach.

On sustainability, Green said he would develop solutions in conjunction with residents and sustainability and engineering professionals to mitigate climate change risks Delta may face in the future. Similarly, he would work with farmers, business leaders, environmental experts and residents to develop a comprehensive climate change and sustainability strategy.

Green will also work to ensure an adequate air quality permit is in place for Ladner’s Enviro-Smart Organics facility and take steps to make the facility odour-free.

READ MORE: 43 candidates running in Delta civic election


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Labour council endorses 11 Delta candidates

Just Posted

BC Housing withdraws application for Cloverdale supportive housing

Application withdrawn, open house cancelled following community opposition

Replica totem pole to be raised at Peace Arch Park

‘Reconciliation ceremony’ will include SFN leaders, provincial politicians

Tour de Valley stops in White Rock

White Rock RCMP Const. Carly Godlien raised more than $20,000

‘Like an Alfred Hitchcock movie’: Birds fall dead from the sky in Tsawwassen

Raptor expert says he’s never seen it happen anywhere in the Lower Mainland

Surrey mayoral candidates weigh in on proposed supportive housing in Cloverdale

Gill, Hayne and McCallum oppose the project, in its current location

VIDEO: Tour de Valley riders visit Surrey elementary school

Students create signs to support riders

First Nations block roads to stop the moose hunt in B.C.’s Interior

Chief Joe Alphonse confirmed Thursday they’ve deactivated the Raven Lake Road and the Mackin Creek Road just before the Island Lake turnoff

Canada signs global pact to help rid world’s oceans of abandoned fishing gear

The federal Fisheries Minister says it’s a ‘critical issue’

GOP pushing forward for Kavanaugh, accuser wants ‘fairness’

Kavanaugh has denied al allegations of sexual misconduct

Police probe suspicious death of man in Richmond

A body was found in the area of Garden City and Odlin Roads in Richmond just after 8:30am Thursday

Lower Mainland woman sets Grouse Grind record

Madison Sands sets a new best time on Vancouver’s fitness landmark

Tent city campers now allowed to stay in B.C. provincial park

Contrary to earlier reports, Ministry of Environment says there is no deadline for campers to leave Greater Victoria camp site

Bus company vies to replace Greyhound in Kamloops to Vancouver, Kelowna

Alberta-based Ebus applies to the Passenger Transportation Board to replace Greyhound

Former VP of Lululemon joins B.C. cannabis cultivation facility

Kerry Biggs will be the chief financial officer of True Leaf, in Lumby

Most Read