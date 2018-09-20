Delta council candidate Green announces campaign priorities

Darcy Green is running as an independent candidate for council in the 2018 Delta civic election. (Photo submitted)

Darcy Green, independent candidate for Delta city council, has announced his campaign priorities for the 2018 municipal election, focusing on housing, recreation, community and sustainability.

“After consulting with residents for the past three months, I have learned much about the various issues that members of our community care about,” Green said in a press release. “It has been a very rewarding process and I will work hard every day to deliver on these commitments and support policy that accomplishes these goals as councillor.”

If elected, Green said he would focus on creating affordable housing options, increasing rental inventory and examining the use of rental zoning as a solution to the housing issues Delta faces. He also plans to develop a comprehensive housing strategy (based on extensive public consultation) that includes a variety of affordable and innovative housing options such as co-housing.

Green would work to upgrade and expand Delta’s facilities to meet the current and future demands of the community, ensure seniors have adequate recreational programs to fit the needs of the city’s aging population, and build two new fenced-in dog parks for residents in North and South Delta.

Similarly, he would work to develop strategies to ensure residents don’t have to leave Delta for recreation and relaxation, and to make sure Delta’s reputation as a safe, family-centred community is maintained. To that end, he would expand the city’s roster of special events, better their organization and improve community outreach.

On sustainability, Green said he would develop solutions in conjunction with residents and sustainability and engineering professionals to mitigate climate change risks Delta may face in the future. Similarly, he would work with farmers, business leaders, environmental experts and residents to develop a comprehensive climate change and sustainability strategy.

Green will also work to ensure an adequate air quality permit is in place for Ladner’s Enviro-Smart Organics facility and take steps to make the facility odour-free.

READ MORE: 43 candidates running in Delta civic election



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter