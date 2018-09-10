Counsellor Sonia Andhi joins Surrey Students NOW slate

Andhi hopes to land a spot on the Surrey school board in the Oct. 20 civic election

Social worker and family counsellor Sonia Andhi has joined the election race, seeking a spot on school board with the Surrey Students NOW slate.

The Surrey Students NOW slate has announced a fourth candidate.

Surrey-based social worker and family counsellor Sonia Andhi joins the team’s three other trustee hopefuls Cindy Dalglish, Charlene Dobie and Mary-Em Waddington.

“I have always believed that children are our greatest wealth and if we don’t take care of our children, nothing else will matter,” said Andhi in a release, which noted she has also worked with the non-profit Shakti Society which is “dedicated to empowering individuals, families and communities.”

In a release, Surrey Students NOW said Andhi’s 30 years of experience working with children, youth, and families has kept her in touch with the needs of children.

“She is knowledgeable about our schools, experienced with our youth, and has worked closely with community partners. Sonia is a welcome member of the Surrey Students NOW team and will make an outstanding trustee,” the team stated. “It is time for change. We need trustees that recognize that all kids matter and will do more to ensure all students feel safe and supported, with resources and staff in their classrooms.”

