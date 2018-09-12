Becky Zhou, a Surrey Realtor, has announced she will run for Surrey city council. (rew.ca)

Cloverdale Realtor Becky Zhou to run for Surrey council

Zhou, widow of murdered Realtor Colin Hill, promises to make community safety a priority

Cloverdale Realtor Becky Zhou has announced she will run for a seat on Surrey city council.

Zhou is a Realtor with a background in accounting and financing who says she “can make a difference in the future of Surrey’s housing, community safety and business.”

Zhou, a widowed mother of two children, said she would make community safety a top priority. She lost her husband, Colin Hill, in July 2015 when he confronted a 22-year-old man attempting to break into their Cloverdale home. Hill, 42, was shot and killed.

As a victim of crime, Zhou “wants to see and be an influence in what is happening with community safety,” and she proposes that Surrey police should have a “No Call Too Small” policy. The neighbouring city of Delta has a similar policy, and sees officers attending all calls brought to the department.

In a press release, Zhou stated that the city’s current housing issues should be handled with public consultations via online platforms and public meetings.

Zhou also promised to be an advocate for youth sports, create youth mentoring initiatives with local business leaders to foster a “healthier community,” and include more opportunities for residents and businesses to have input on infrastructure and transportation projects.

Zhou is an active member of local Chinese community associations, sponsoring the the South Surrey Chinese community, the Canadian Chinese Renovation Association and the Yushan Society. She also volunteers for the Chinese Tenancy and Landlord Association, as well as the Surrey Christmas Bureau and local minor hockey associations.

“Having thoughtful leaders who [listen] to and bring collaborative ideas to the city can and will make a difference,” she said.


