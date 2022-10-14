Cloverdale hosts all-candidate meeting for mayoral hopefuls

All eight candidates answered questions from Cloverdale Chamber members

Seven of the eight mayoral candidates for Surrey answer questions at an all-candidates meeting held at Cloverdale’s KPU campus Oct. 13. Jinny Sims, the eighth candidate, showed up later. The ACM was hosted by the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, the third in their 2022 election series. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)

Candidates running for a mayor were front and centre Oct. 13 in Cloverdale.

The Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce held an all-candidates meeting in the atrium area at KPU’s Cloverdale campus.

Chamber executive director Scott Wheatley organized the Q&A session, which is now online.

Candidates were given two minutes to introduce themselves and then each candidate was given one minute to answer questions that were submitted by Chamber members.

All eight mayoral candidates attended: Amrit Singh Birring, Sukh Dhaliwal, Gordie Hogg, Brenda Locke, Doug McCallum, Kuldip Pelia, and John Milton Wolanski—with Jinny Sims showing up part way through after attending another function.

“The event went really well,” said Wheatley. “No major heckling. Brenda’s crew were a bit rambunctious.”

Wheatley said he was surprised at how well the ACM went. He said everyone was polite and none of the candidates descended into any sort of “mudslinging.”

“Jinny missed more than half,” Wheatley added. “She had been at another event.”

Wheatley ran three ACMs—school trustees, councillors, and mayors—and although they all went well and he’s received a lot of positive feedback, he’s glad they’re done for now.

“I’m happy we had all eight (mayoral) candidates,” he said. “The atmosphere was charged but positive, and the crowd was respectful.

“John Wolinksi has a future in comedy if the politics gig doesn’t pan out.”

Surrey goes to the polls Saturday Oct. 15.

See the full Q&A session online here .



