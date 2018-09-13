White Rock’s Michael Armstrong has announced he is running for a council seat. (Contributed photo)

Candidate ‘plans to bring vibrancy to White Rock’

Michael Armstrong eyes financial transparency, stepped-down heights

A White Rock man who co-founded a dog-owners group eight years go to push the city to create off-leash dog parks has set his sights on a city council seat.

In a news release issued Tuesday, Michael Armstrong said he “has plans to bring vibrancy to White Rock.”

He said he decided to run “after years of trying to make White Rock a better place to live.”

Armstrong names the dog-owners group and “trying to have the city follow the OCP beautification plan by undergrounding wires when doing roadworks projects” as among such efforts.

While the undergrounding initiative was not successful, an off-leash park was established in Centennial Park, Armstrong noted.

Armstrong describes himself as a longtime resident of White Rock and “a retired senior executive of a multinational company, with experience in hospitality and tourism.”

“As a CPA, CMA and past financial executive, Armstrong is also running for better financial transparency, building relations with our Semiahmoo neighbour, and developments that better follow the Urban Design Plan of stepped down heights.”

The municipal election takes place Oct. 20.

