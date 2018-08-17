Bishop announces ‘campaign kick-off’ in bid for Delta mayor

Delta mayoral candidate Sylvia Bishop and her Team Delta slate are holding a trio of “campaign kick-off” events on Aug. 20. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Six months after initial announcement her intention to run for mayor, Counc. Sylvia Bishop has announced she will be holding a trio of “campaign kick-off events” on Aug. 20.

The events, held two months before the municipal election, will feature a business breakfast in Ladner, a campaign lunch in Tsawwassen and a late-afternoon reception in North Delta.

“My Team Delta colleagues and I have developed an ambitious plan of action to be implemented over the next several weeks in advance of the Oct. 20 election,” Bishop said in a press release.

“Our intention is to demonstrate to Delta residents that we intend to work exceptionally hard to earn their trust and confidence during the campaign period, and that we are well-prepared to govern if local voters give us a mandate to lead Delta over the next four years.”

Bishop’s slate, Team Delta, includes incumbent councillor Robert Campbell and first-time candidates Joan Hansen, Kim Kendall and Simran Walia.

The business breakfast will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at the Ladner Fishermen’s Hall (4481 Savoy St.) on Aug. 20, while the Tsawwassen lunch will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Coast Tsawwassen Inn (1665 56th St.).

The North Delta reception will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mirch Masala Restaurant (9545 Scott Rd.).

Anyone interested in attending is asked to register online at teamdeltabc.ca.

The civic election takes place on Saturday, Oct. 20.

