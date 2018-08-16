Avi Dhaliwal joins Surrey Integrity Now as council candidate

The Surrey Integrity Now slate has announced engineer and business owner Avi Dhaliwal will run for council under its banner in the upcoming civic election.
The team is led by mayoral candidate Bruce Hayne, who currently sits as an independent councillor after splitting from his Surrey First party earlier this year.
In a Facebook post announcing his candidacy, Dhaliwal said he chose to seek public office because he’s been impacted by the city’s crime, “as have many of us, directly or indirectly,” but added he has also seen “a lot hope and success for many of my peers.”
If elected, Dhaliwal said he wants to work with the community and provide opportunity to youth.
“I want to lead by example,” he wrote. “I have been fortunate to have countless mentors from our community who are selfless, successful, humble, and passionate family men who love Surrey and love their families. They have helped make me the man I am today.
“I stand today, a successful engineer and business owner, on the shoulders of some amazing men and women from our community,” he added. “These are men and women that believed in me. They love our city and have taught me to do the same.”
Dhaliwal said he wants to “bring out the positives” in Surrey instead of “focusing on the fear.”
“We all know a solution to gangs and violence starts from all of us in Surrey coming together,” Dhaliwal wrote. “There are no silver bullet solutions, for instance a municipal police force may take many years to implement. We need to think much more comprehensively and urgently about a multi-pronged community based solution that goes along with policing. We have to start coming together as a city now and collaborate to develop achievable solutions.”
Other council candidates with Surrey Integrity Now are incumbent councillor Barbara Steele, as well as small business owner Rina Gill who ran with former mayor Doug McCallum’s Safe Surrey Coalition in the last 2014 civic election.
Other teams in the upcoming civic election are People First Surrey, Proudly Surrey, Surrey Community Alliance, Safe Surrey Coalition and the reigning Surrey First. The Surrey Students Now slate has also formed, made up solely of school board candidates.
