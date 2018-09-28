Surrey City Hall. (Now-Leader file photo)

Surrey election

Anti-crime community group alleges election fraud in Surrey

Wake Up Surrey says it has lodged compaint with RCMP about vote buying, misuse of absentee ballots

The anti-crime community group Wake Up Surrey has apparently made an “official complaint” to the RCMP calling for an investigation into alleged election fraud.

The group says the complaint centres on alleged “fraudulent use of absentee ballots” and “buying votes.”

Wake Up’s letter, sent Friday to Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, officer in charge of the RCMP, does not directly implicate any campaign.

The group says it received “many voluntary disclosures” from Surrey residents this past week concerning a “well-coordinated Election Fraud scheme underway within the South Asian community” but no complainants are identified in the letter.

“Wake Up Surrey wants to ensure the confidentiality and protection of all witnesses who voluntarily come forward with evidence supporting such election fraud,” the complaint states.

Surrey RCMP Sergeant Chad Grieg was unable to confirm late Friday afternoon if the RCMP had received the complaint.

“I can’t even say we’ve received this letter because it was on a Twitter account,” he said, adding he expects police will issue a statement.

Gurpreet Sahota, of Wake Up Surrey, said the complaint is in the RCMP’s hands and provided the Now-Leader with a police file number.

Asked to reveal the campaign or campaigns alleged to be involved, Sahota said “honestly we know” but he would not reveal names.

The matter is “very serious,” he said.

Sukhi Sandhu, also of Wake Up Surrey, agreed.

“We need to have a fair, transparent election,” he said. “We feel it’s our moral duty to inform the RCMP and Elections BC.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
