Advanced voting in Surrey begins Oct. 6

Advance voting opportunities for the 2018 Surrey municipal election begin this Saturday (Oct. 6).

There will be three other early voting opportunities, on Oct. 10, 11 and 13, ahead of the Oct. 20 election.

All eligible voters can visit one of six Surrey rec centres on any of the early voting days, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., including Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre (13458 107A Ave.), Guildford Recreation Centre, (15105 105th Ave.), Fleetwood Community Centre (15996 84th Ave.), Newton Seniors Centre (13775 70th Ave.), Cloverdale Recreation Centre (6188 176th St.), and South Surrey Recreation & Arts Centre ((14601 20th Ave).

Voters are reminded to bring their voter card or two pieces of acceptable identification to register and vote.

Visit surrey.ca/election to learn more, and view the new interactive map showing current wait times at all voting locations. The map refreshes every five minutes.

Election day is Saturday, Oct. 20.

