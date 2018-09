33 candidates to date running in Delta civic election

Delta’s political landscape is set to change as the 2018 civic election draws closer.

With a little over six weeks to go until voters go to the polls (and only one week left for candidates to join the race) major change is a certainty. The impending shakeup starts at the top as Mayor Lois Jackson is set to retire after 19 years at the helm.

Counc. Ian Paton resigned his seat on July 1 to concentrate on his work as MLA for Delta South, and Counc. Heather King is not seeking re-election as she and her family are moving to Vancouver Island. With Counc. Sylvia Bishop running for mayor, that leaves three of six councillor seats up for grabs.

Five-term school trustee Fabian Milat announced on June 12 that he would not be running again this election, guaranteeing at least one new face on Delta’s seven-person school board.

So far three candidates for mayor, 16 for council and 14 for school trustee have officially announced their intentions to run for office. Mayor, council and trustee hopefuls have until 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 14 to file their nomination documents, so there’s only a week left for candidates to come forward.

Voters head to the polls on Saturday, Oct. 20, with advanced voting opportunities on Oct. 6, 10 and 11. To register or to find out where to cast your ballot, head to delta.ca/elections.

Here’s a list of candidates who have officially declared their intention to run for either mayor, council or school board so far:

(Editor’s note: All bios and photos were submitted by either the candidates or their representatives. This list will be updated as more candidates are announced.)

CANDIDATES FOR MAYOR:

BISHOP, Sylvia (Team Delta)

Bishop is a life-long Delta resident and a retired teacher. She’s served two consecutive terms on council and is active on the seniors advisory sub-committee and the parks, recreation and culture committee. Bishop is determined to protect the environment, supports agri-business and believes Delta should not incur any new debt.

Website: teamdeltabc.ca │ Twitter: @Bishop4Delta │ Facebook: @sylvia.bishop.754 │ Instagram: @sylviabishop

CESSFORD, Jim (Independents Working for You)

Cessford devoted himself to serving Delta as chief of police for 20 years. He offers Delta community-based leadership with integrity, the ability to work collaboratively and a proven track record of putting people first.

Website: independentsworkingforyou.ca │ Twitter: @CessfordJim │ Facebook: n/a

HARVIE, George (Achieving for Delta)

A Tsawwassen resident for over 40 years, Harvie and his wife Gillian have two children, Tim and Taryn. George’s career as a city manager spans four decades. He became Delta’s chief administrative officer in 2001. At that time, Delta was $60 million in debt. Today, Delta is debt free.

Website: achievingfordelta.ca │ Twitter: @Harvie4Delta │ Facebook: @Harvie4Delta

CANDIDATES FOR COUNCIL:

CAMPBELL, Robert (Team Delta)

Campbell is a retired lawyer and an experienced member of Delta council. A resident of Delta for the past 27 years, he is deeply committed to our city and has demonstrated his passion for creating the best fields, parks and facilities possible for local Delta residents.

Website: teamdeltabc.ca │ Twitter: @rpcbeachgrove │ Facebook: n/a

COPELAND, Dan (Achieving for Delta)

Copeland has spent 36 years as a firefighter, and the last 11 years as Delta Fire chief. As chief, Dan was instrumental in having Delta Fire licensed to provide enhanced medical aid on emergency calls.

Website: achievingfordelta.ca │ Twitter: n/a │ Facebook: n/a

GREEN, Darcy

A Delta resident for over 16 years, Green has spent his professional career in the non-profit and small business sectors, including founding non-profit Drizzle Environmental Society. He believes in a connected Delta where everyone’s voice is heard, industry thrives, sustainability is top of mind and housing is more affordable.

Website: darcygreen.ca │ Twitter: @dgvancity │ Facebook: @dgvancity │ Instagram: @dgvancity

GREWAL, Param (Achieving for Delta)

Grewal is an entrepreneur, a social activist and an advocate for the farming industry. He has worked in non-profits, social services, and at both the federal and provincial levels of government.

Website: achievingfordelta.ca │ Twitter: n/a │ Facebook: n/a

GUICHON, Alicia (Achieving for Delta)

As a young farmer and entrepreneur, Guichon opened Backroads Family Farm Market four years ago. She comes from a long line of Delta farmers and is passionate about the preservation of agricultural land.

Website: achievingfordelta.ca │ Twitter: n/a │ Facebook: n/a

HANSEN, Joan (Team Delta)

Hansen is an optometrist and business-woman who has lived in Delta for 35 years. She has served on the Delta police board and is a charter member of the Tsawwassen Rotary Club. Hansen has also served as president of the B.C. Association of Optometrists and the Canadian Association of Optometrists.

Website: teamdeltabc.ca │ Twitter: @drjoanhansen │ Facebook: n/a

KANAKOS, Jeannie (Independents Working for You)

Kanakos’ professional experience in community development and negotiations has made her an effective three-term councillor. Passionate about quality of life in Delta, she is known for doing her homework and for working collaboratively to find solutions.

Website: independentsworkingforyou.ca │ Twitter: @JKanakos │ Facebook: n/a

KENDALL, Kim (Team Delta)

Kendall has been exceptionally active in Delta, and currently serves as the newly-elected president of the North Delta Rotary Club. Kendall also works on the board of the Tour de Delta, is a past board member of Tourism Delta, and served with the Delta Hospital Foundation’s Moonlight Gala committee.

Website: teamdeltabc.ca │ Twitter: @KimKendallDelta │ Facebook: @KimKendallDelta

KRUGER, Dylan (Achieving for Delta)

Kruger comes with extensive governing experience at both the federal and provincial level. He is passionate about keeping young families in Delta and making sure the next generation of Deltans are set up for success.

Website: achievingfordelta.ca │ Twitter: @dylankrugerbc │ Facebook: n/a

MAYHEW, Lori

Lori and her family have lived in Delta for over 20 years. She brings considerable financial management and governance experience through her roles as a secretary-treasurer for the 12,000-strong union MoveUP, as a board member for Working Opportunities investment fund, and as a pension trustee.

Website: n/a │ Twitter: @LoriMayhewDelta │ Facebook: @MayhewforDelta

MCDONALD, Bruce (Independents Working for You)

McDonald is an effective and responsive councillor with incisive analytical skills and deep knowledge of Delta’s local history and issues. For over 30 years, he has been serving and advocating for our community.

Website: independentsworkingforyou.ca │ Twitter: @McDonald4Delta │ Facebook: n/a

PANDHER, Sandeep (Independents Working for You)

A professional project manager, Pandher is dedicated to listening actively, taking ideas to action and delivering tangible results. His focus is keeping Deltans moving, building a family-friendly city and accelerating our leadership on environment and climate action.

Website: independentsworkingforyou.ca │ Twitter: @Sandeep_Pandher │ Facebook: n/a

SHEARER, Garry (Independents Working for You)

Shearer has a record of success in hi-tech start-ups in Delta. His commitment to community includes securing the Hospice property as president of the Delta Hospice Society, and enhancing our community as president of the Tsawwassen Rotary Club and governor of Rotary in B.C.

Website: independentsworkingforyou.ca │ Twitter: @GarryShearer3 │ Facebook: n/a

SMITH, Mike

Smith is a longtime Delta resident who has lived in North Delta since 1991. For most of his life he has been a mechanic with Coast Mountain Bus Company, and it has been his privilege for the last year to be the president of Unifor 2200 representing those folks he works alongside with. He’s also been very active in the youth sports community in Delta, coaching a number of youth teams.

Website: TBA │ Twitter: n/a │ Facebook: @mikesmithfordelta │ Instagram: @mikesmithfordelta

TRAVERSY, Cal (Achieving for Delta)

A former chair of the Tour de Delta, and Medal of Bravery recipient, Traversy recently retired after a 27-year career as a police officer, including 10 with the Delta Police Department. He is passionate about community safety and working with youth.

Website: achievingfordelta.ca │ Twitter: @Sgt_Cal │ Facebook: n/a

WALIA, Simran (Team Delta)

Walia is a mom, career-woman, mentor and a passionate community leader. She is a business intelligence manager with an international firm and serves on Delta’s seniors advisory sub-committee and parks, recreation and culture committee. Her proudest achievement is being a role model for her two sons, Divraj and Sahib.

Website: teamdeltabc.ca │ Twitter: @Walia4Delta │ Facebook: @Walia4Delta │ Instagram: @walia4delta

Johann Ackermann, who ran for council in 2014, has told the North Delta Reporter that he intends to run again in 2018, but has yet to make a formal announcement.

CANDIDATES FOR SCHOOL TRUSTEE:

ANDERSON-FENNELL, Randy (Kids Matter)

A resident of Delta for eight years and an electrician in the Surrey School District for 11 years, Randy Anderson-Fennell has seen first hand how public education cuts hurt classrooms. He is running for trustee to ensure Delta schools are safe, inclusive and provide opportunities for all children to succeed.

Website: facebook.com/DeltaKidsMatter │ Twitter: @unsung32 │ Facebook: n/a

BEARD, Erica (Achieving for Delta)

A life-long Delta resident, Erica was raised in North Delta and now lives with her young family in Tsawwassen. A registered nurse by trade, with experience in a wide variety of health care fields including clinical practice and education, she is a passionate advocate for healthy and active communities where families can thrive.

Website: achievingfordelta.ca │ Twitter: n/a │ Facebook: n/a

BENNETT, Rhiannon (Delta Voices)

Bennett is Musqueam and was raised in Ladner. She has worked and volunteered with children, youth and families for over two decades. As a trustee, she focused on repairing and building stronger relationships with education partners. Bennett lives on Tsawwassen Lands with her partner and daughter and works to create a more equitable world for all.

Website: deltavoices.ca│ Twitter: @salishRhiannon │ Facebook: @RhiannonBennettDelta│ Instagram: @RhiannonBennettTrustee

BOISVERT, Daniel (Achieving for Delta)

With a successful Notary Public practice in Tsawwassen, Daniel lives, works and raises his family in his hometown of South Delta. Always working to give back to the community, he is the current president of the BC Notaries Association and a director for the Society of Notaries Public B.C., and is active in a number of local sports as both an athlete and a proud dad.

Website: achievingfordelta.ca │ Twitter: @NotaryDan │ Facebook: n/a

DIXON, Laura (Independents Working for You)

A 20-year advocate for Delta’s children, youth and families, Dixon has served as a school trustee for three terms and as board chair for the past five years. Dixon works hard to create an atmosphere that supports innovative teaching and student success.

Website: independentsworkingforyou.ca │ Twitter: @Dixon_Delta │ Facebook: n/a

DOSANJH, Jessie (Achieving for Delta)

A producer of many high-performance local athletes since 2000, Jessie Dosanjh is a founding member of the Universal Athletics Club, serving as the Youth National Championship Team Coach for B.C. in 2010 and 2013 for sprinting and hurdling. Recognized by the Surrey Now-Leader in 2014 for his excellence in community leadership, Jessie is a champion for equipping the next generation of Delta with the skills they need to succeed in sport and life.

Website: achievingfordelta.ca │ Twitter: @JesseUAC │ Facebook: n/a

ESPINOZA, Victor (Kids Matter)

Espinoza has lived in Ladner since 2006 and has three children, the oldest two attending Delta public schools. He is a 20-year veteran teacher in the public school system, hard-working, intelligent, principled and focused on making the right decisions for students. He plans to work together with trustees and staff to cultivate neighbourhood public schools that are safe, inclusive and meet the learning needs of all Delta children and families.

Website: facebook.com/DeltaKidsMatter │ Twitter: n/a │ Facebook: n/a

HILDER, Andrea (Delta Voices)

Hilder has been an educator and child advocate for almost 20 years. She has been in Delta’s classrooms; she knows what works and where we still have work to do. Hilder brings a unique perspective to school board, representing under-served populations, specifically students with special needs and those of Indigenous ancestry.

Website: deltavoices.ca│ Twitter: @MissHilder │ Facebook: Andrea Hilder For Delta School Trustee │ Instagram: @misshilder

KANAKOS, Nick (Independents Working for You)

Kanakos is a retired Delta teacher and has served seven years as a Delta school board trustee. He understands the education system from the inside out. Kanakos provides the experience and leadership that ensures a high quality education for Delta students.

Website: independentsworkingforyou.ca │ Twitter: @Nick_Kanakos │ Facebook: n/a

MUEGO, Joe (Independents Working for You)

An architect, Muego brings both a professional and a parent lens to the Delta School District. He is a long-time parent leader in the Delta School District, having served as a PAC chair at Beach Grove Elementary and now as chair of the Delta District PAC.

Website: independentsworkingforyou.ca │ Twitter: @JoeMuego │ Facebook: n/a

NAIDU, Mita (Delta Voices)

Naidu (BA, MA, MHA) is a mom of two, and has built a career focused on relationship-building, advocacy and community engagement. She is committed to ensuring that Delta has active engaged leaders who represent its diverse communities. Naidu was named one of “12 Remarkable Women in the Arts” by the City of Vancouver in 2012.

Website: deltavoices.ca │ Twitter: @Mita4Delta │ Facebook: @mitadeltavoices │ Instagram: @mitanaid

NAZARETH, Sujay (Achieving for Delta)

A 23-year resident of North Delta, Sujay Nazareth is a father, active volunteer and successful local business owner. Passionate about helping others in his community, he is running for school board on a commitment to bring open lines of access and communication between teachers, parents and elected officials.

Website: achievingfordelta.ca │ Twitter: @slnazareth │ Facebook: n/a

REID, Bruce (Kids Matter)

Reid has not yet submitted a bio.

Website: facebook.com/DeltaKidsMatter │ Twitter: n/a│ Facebook: n/a

WINDSOR, Val

Windsor is a two-term school trustee and current vice-chair of the Delta board of education. A retired Delta teacher and former president of the Delta Teachers’ Association, she’s been an advocate for public education for 45+ years. Among her top priorities are the probable changes coming to the education funding formula which could put Delta at a disadvantage, meeting the needs of vulnerable students and the replacement of track at NDSS.

Website: n/a │ Twitter: @ValWindsor │ Facebook: n/a

2018 CIVIC ELECTION SLATES:

Achieving for Delta (Twitter: n/a │ Facebook: n/a)

Delta Voices (Twitter: n/a │ Facebook: @DeltaVoices2018)

Independents Working for You (Twitter: @VoteDelta │ Facebook: @IndependentsWorkingForYou │ Instagram: @independentsworkingforyou)

Kids Matter (Twitter: n/a │ Facebook: @DeltaKidsMatter)

Team Delta (Twitter: @TeamDeltaBC │ Facebook: @teamdeltabc │ Instagram: @teamdeltabc)

Catch up on the latest 2018 civic election coverage:

Harvie to push for Massey Bridge if elected Delta mayor (Sept. 7, 2018)

Union president Mike Smith running for Delta council (Sept. 7, 2018)

Harvie adds school board candidates to Achieving for Delta slate (Sept. 6, 2018)

Bishop pledges to hold Delta affordable housing summit if elected mayor (Sept. 5, 2018)

Labour leader Lori Mayhew announces run for Delta council (Sept. 5, 2018)

School board vice-chair Val Windsor seeking re-election (Sept. 5, 2018)

Nomination period kicks off for B.C.’s 2018 municipal elections (Sept. 5, 2018)

Bishop proposes City of Delta scholarships for prospective doctors (Aug. 23, 2018)

Harvie to fight for cashless casinos if elected Delta mayor (Aug. 21, 2018)

Bishop unveils plan to attract more doctors to Delta (Aug. 21, 2018)

Bishop announces ‘campaign kick-off’ in bid for Delta mayor (Aug. 17, 2018)

Harvie promises dog parks for Delta (Aug. 16, 2018)

Bishop pledges to modernize Delta’s council committees (Aug. 8, 2018)

Kids Matter signs on to Team Delta’s code of ethical conduct (July 27, 2018)

New slate running for Delta school board (July 27, 2018)

Bishop reveals ‘fiscal framework’ in bid for Delta mayor (July 18, 2018)

Delta mayoral candidate promises to create city department to attract new business (July 18, 2018)

Team Delta promises ‘ethical conduct’ in municipal election (July 5, 2018)

Kids Matter announces candidates for Delta school board (July 5, 2018)

Bishop pledges greater financial accountability for Delta in bid for mayor (July 5, 2018)

Retired Delta police chief Jim Cessford to run for mayor (May 30, 2018)

Delta needs better multi-cultural services, art supports, mayor candidate Bishop says (May 30, 2018)

Harvie announces campaign plans for North Delta (May 29, 2018)

EDITORIAL: Election season gets under way in Delta (May 25, 2018)

Former city manager George Harvie to run for Delta mayor (May 22, 2018)

Bishop announces partial platform for Delta mayoral bid (May 18, 2018)

Councillor Sylvia Bishop to run for Delta mayor (Mar. 2, 2018)

Delta elections could see big changes under proposed election finance reforms (Nov. 17, 2017)

Want to read more about the upcoming municipal elections in Metro Vancouver? Visit northdeltareporter.com/municipal-election.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter