What the Miss BC titleholders have been up to in their reign

Parades, fundraising, volunteering and more

Following the Miss BC pageant held in Fort Langley this past summer, the 2019 titleholders have gone from the stage to actively volunteer in their communities. Get to know just some of the events and organizations the titleholders have been involved in.

Miss Greater Vancouver volunteered at 19th annual 65 Roses Gala.

Ola L., Miss Greater Vancouver, has been volunteering with Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Canada since 2015. She has also launched her own annual fundraiser – Dancerama and enjoys staying involved. Ola volunteered at the annual 65 Roses Gala on November 15 which hosted a silent auction, rose raffle sale, wine wall fundraiser and live auction.

Photo from Miss BC

Titleholders volunteered at the local Terry Fox Run

Mrs. Vancouver Island Christina W., Miss Teen Greater Vancouver Rose L., Miss B.C. Bremiella G., and Miss Junior BC Isabella all volunteered with the Terry Fox run in their communities.

Mrs.BC Bremiella and Miss Junior BC Isabella

Miss Teen Greater Vancouver Rose L.

Mrs. Vancouver Island Christina W. All photos from Miss BC

White Rock Sea Festival Parade

Miss, Mrs. and Miss Teen BC titleholders embraced a festive summer evening with lots of waves and smiles at the White Rock Sea Festival Parade.

Photo from Miss BC

Miss BC volunteered with Alzheimer Society of BC

Miss B.C. Bremiella G. raised awareness for Climb For Alzheimer’s this summer. The Climb was later held September 29 and more than 350 people climbed Grouse Mountain in fundraising efforts for Alzheimer’s research.

Photo from Miss BC

Vancouver Pride Parade

As the streets of downtown Vancouver flooded with vibrant colours on August 4, the Miss BC titleholders handed out sunglasses and energy drinks.

Photo from Miss BC

$1287.50 raised by Miss Teen BC for Wigs for Kids

Miss Teen B.C. Aria K. fundraised for British Columbia Children’s Hospital and donated ten inches of her hair to make a wig in July.

Photo from Miss BC

