Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Shahrzad S. from Burnaby

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageant, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Shahrzad S. of Burnaby:

The Miss BC pageant platform will allow me to raise awareness regarding the most alarming issue we are facing today: climate change. Canada is warming at twice the rate of the rest of the world; yet, many people are uninformed about the consequences. I hope to meet and work with like-minded people who strive to improve the living conditions for all people and animals.

I’d like to take pride in my passion for animal welfare. People should include animals under their moral umbrella, because unlike humans, animals lack the voice to speak up for themselves when in vulnerable situations. For this reason, I have been advocating for the millions of animals in Canada, that are used in laboratories, farms, and the entertainment industry under inadequate settings, through education and volunteering with others who have the same goals.

Jimmy Dean’s quote, “I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination,” inspires me every day as it reminds me that the adversities we face in life are inevitable, but they don’t stop us from achieving our ambitions. They merely teach you to adapt and accept challenges that will help you thrive

To vote for Shahrzad, click here

To visit Shahrzad’s Cops for Cancer page click here

