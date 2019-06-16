Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Navroop P. from Surrey

Submitted by Navroop P. from Surrey:

Each year, my friends and family participate in the Terry Fox run. Before the run, I noticed previous titleholders wearing their sashes. I was inspired by these girls and decided to apply. I want to use Miss BC as a platform to inspire other girls, and help them find that passion, similar to the way I was inspired.

I’ve been called “lighthearted” and “humorous” by those around me, but not in vain. When I make someone laugh, it truly makes me feel happy and unburdened. I will literally dance in the rain given the chance, and can be found singing off-key loudly, but always with a smile. I’m torn by the many facets to my being. I am : a lover of simple, meaningful looks; a night owl, that works tirelessly at night and tiredly during day; and just another human, fascinated by all we do not know. You might not think that this makes me particularly unique. It is true that many people could fit all those definitions. But when you see the readiness in my step, you’ll see there’s not a person who lives life exactly like me.

A saying that inspires me is “know your worth”. Everyone should know their value: priceless. I feel that is the issue with not only victims of hate, but those that hate themselves. Unable to see their own value, they become jaded and insecure, finding the flaws they see in themselves, in other

