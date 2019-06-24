Your family’s summer Adventure starts here!

Cultus Lake Adventure Park throws open the doors on family fun

Strolling through the gates of Cultus Lake Adventure Park, with lush trees overhead and colourful themed rides and activities in every direction, you feel like you’re entering another world.

And that’s exactly the way Chris Steunenberg and the Cultus Lake team have designed BC’s only fully themed amusement park!

“This is a real gem hidden in the forest of Cultus Lake,” says Steunenberg. “We’re nestled in the West Coast forest, and with all of our plants and shrubs filling in, you fee like you’re in the jungle.”

After welcoming the Cloud Buster thrill ride last summer, the team spent this past winter and spring freshening things up, ever improving the colourful, kid-friendly theme.

“People really appreciate the quality of the rides and attractions, and the setting – it’s a real high-calibre destination.”

Unbeatable value

With free gate admission, you only pay for activities you enjoy within the park, like the rides or mini-golf, which you can enjoy individually, or through an unlimited wrist-band.

“People keep telling us that when you can ride all day for $29 – or $22 for kids – you can’t beat the value,” Steunenberg says.

Except you can!!

The back of your Cultus Lake Waterpark ticket features a coupon for up to $14 off your admission to the Adventure Park. That means it’s only $15 on weekdays to ride all day. Combine the two destinations in a two-day, two-park adventure for just $35!

  • The magic of 18: With 18 rides and attractions offering thrills for all ages, locals and visitors alike love the $18 Night Rider option! Valid during the last three hours of opening, like the full-day option, it also includes unlimited mini-golf, or Giggle Ridge Adventure Golf, as it’s called at Cultus!
  • Fun for all ages: Whether your adventure level leans to the classic carousel or the thrills and chills of the Cloud Buster, you’ll find lots to love at Cultus Lake Adventure Park, not to mention enhanced dining and activity options.
  • Go retro: While the kids are riding the rollercoaster, duck out of the sun and into a new retro-styled arcade. Also retro priced at just 25 cents per game, find all your old-school favourites, from Asteroids to Tetris, PacMan to pinball.

Open daily rain or shine, Cultus Lake Adventure Park welcomes guests from noon to 8 p.m. to July 19, with extended hours until 10 p.m. through Sept 2.

Hit the slides at the Waterpark from 9:30 a.m. daily, rain or shine, and mark you calendars for three Night Slide Concert events: July 19, Aug. 2 and Aug. 16!

***

Welcoming guests for 35 years, the family-owned Cultus Lake Waterpark offers slides and attractions for all ages. And for thrill seekers, find some of the most extreme waterslides you’ll ever ride! Check out cultus.com for all the details!

READ MORE: Splash + Save! Cultus Lake kicks off 35th anniversary in style

 

Comments are closed

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Tank crushing a hit at Cloverdale Legion open house

The open house featured military vehicles, games and a barbecue along with the tank crushing

City hopes Surrey’s new energy centre will be ‘a window’ into sustainability

Facility’s goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

PHOTOS: Packed Cloverdale Market Days

Don’t miss the next Market Days on July 27

Rocky Mountain high: Surrey’s Burzan picked in NHL draft by Colorado Avalanche

Guildford-raised forward currently in WHL with Brandon Wheat Kings

VIDEO: Surrey’s former Flamingo Hotel goes out with a bang

The Flamingo opened in July 1955 as a motor hotel with 20 rooms

Protesters rally in Victoria over newly approved Trans Mountain pipeline

The Still No Consent! No Trans Mountain! 20 kilometre march will end at Island View Beach

Wildfire burning in coastal forest

A fire beside the Sea to Sky Highway is burning up a steep slope

PHOTOS: Event marks one year since soccer team rescued from Thai cave

Nine players and coach took part in marathon and bike event to help improve conditions at cave

Rock climber dies after fall at Stawamus Chief in Squamish

The man had fallen about 30 metres while climbing in the Grand Wall area

Five B.C. students taken to hospital after playing with vaping device

School district said students were taken to hospital ‘out of an abundance of caution’

Being a pot dealer is not what it used to be

Sunday Big Read: the business of selling marijuana in B.C. is a slow bureaucratic slog

VIDEO: Two more pride flags have been stolen from Langley woman

Lisa Ebenal was “angry” and “fed up” after the latest theft. Then people started showing suppport

B.C. couple who has raised 58 children turns to community amid cancer diagnosis

Family who raised, fostered and adopted many kids hoping to gain some precious together time to fight cancer

Canucks acquire forward J.T. Miller from Lightning

J.T. Miller, 26, had 13 goals and 34 assists for the Lightning last season

Most Read