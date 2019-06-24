Your family’s summer Adventure starts here!

Strolling through the gates of Cultus Lake Adventure Park, with lush trees overhead and colourful themed rides and activities in every direction, you feel like you’re entering another world.

And that’s exactly the way Chris Steunenberg and the Cultus Lake team have designed BC’s only fully themed amusement park!

“This is a real gem hidden in the forest of Cultus Lake,” says Steunenberg. “We’re nestled in the West Coast forest, and with all of our plants and shrubs filling in, you fee like you’re in the jungle.”

After welcoming the Cloud Buster thrill ride last summer, the team spent this past winter and spring freshening things up, ever improving the colourful, kid-friendly theme.

“People really appreciate the quality of the rides and attractions, and the setting – it’s a real high-calibre destination.”

Unbeatable value

With free gate admission, you only pay for activities you enjoy within the park, like the rides or mini-golf, which you can enjoy individually, or through an unlimited wrist-band.

“People keep telling us that when you can ride all day for $29 – or $22 for kids – you can’t beat the value,” Steunenberg says.

Except you can!!

The back of your Cultus Lake Waterpark ticket features a coupon for up to $14 off your admission to the Adventure Park. That means it’s only $15 on weekdays to ride all day. Combine the two destinations in a two-day, two-park adventure for just $35!

The magic of 18: With 18 rides and attractions offering thrills for all ages, locals and visitors alike love the $18 Night Rider option! Valid during the last three hours of opening, like the full-day option, it also includes unlimited mini-golf, or Giggle Ridge Adventure Golf, as it’s called at Cultus!

Fun for all ages: Whether your adventure level leans to the classic carousel or the thrills and chills of the Cloud Buster, you'll find lots to love at Cultus Lake Adventure Park, not to mention enhanced dining and activity options.

Go retro: While the kids are riding the rollercoaster, duck out of the sun and into a new retro-styled arcade. Also retro priced at just 25 cents per game, find all your old-school favourites, from Asteroids to Tetris, PacMan to pinball.

Open daily rain or shine, Cultus Lake Adventure Park welcomes guests from noon to 8 p.m. to July 19, with extended hours until 10 p.m. through Sept 2.

Hit the slides at the Waterpark from 9:30 a.m. daily, rain or shine, and mark you calendars for three Night Slide Concert events: July 19, Aug. 2 and Aug. 16!

Welcoming guests for 35 years, the family-owned Cultus Lake Waterpark offers slides and attractions for all ages. And for thrill seekers, find some of the most extreme waterslides you’ll ever ride! Check out cultus.com for all the details!

