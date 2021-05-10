Willow Way pops-up at Willowbrook, welcoming local artisans and vendors

Willowbrook Shopping Centre has officially welcomed Willow Way, a pop-up space in the east corridor that offers space to local vendors and artisans, most without their own brick-and-mortar location.

Last week, the shopping centre officially welcomed Willow Way, a pop-up space in the east corridor that offers space to local vendors and artisans, most without their own brick-and-mortar location.

The 4,500-sq.ft. Willow Way space offers a short-term home to a rotating selection of local businesses, from clothing designers and jewellers to floral designers and bakers. The addition builds upon the success of a previous pop-up space, appreciated by shoppers and tenants for its vibrant addition to the centre.

“Community has always been at the heart of Willowbrook Shopping Centre, so it’s no surprise that supporting local is the vision for the newest addition in-centre,” says centre property manager Christinia Kogler.

Among the local businesses currently making their home at Willow Way, in the Willowbrook Shopping Centre, is TreatCo – creating decadent, handcrafted chocolates, made fresh.

Here’s a look at who’s making their home at Willow Way today:

Brunette the Label – This female-founded apparel brand is at the forefront of an inclusive cultural movement inside the fashion industry. They’re creating an inclusive community of Babes who are empowered to cultivate what’s good in themselves and those around them by inspiring, strengthening and elevating each other.

For The Seconds – Discover quality 14k gold-filled jewellery, handmade with care and love – effortless, lightweight and affordable, each easy-to-wear piece can be styled with any outfit.

Golden Cloud – Beautiful pampas grass, dried florals, custom preserved arrangements and bouquets to bring warmth to your space.

Just Cakes Bakeshop – Known for their modern, elegant vibe and finely curated quality desserts, this talented team revels in the belief that fresh is best, creating fine pastries daily for the community!

TreatCo – With a passion for creating unique and thoughtful gifts, discover decadent, handcrafted chocolates, made fresh!

Niche Boutique Florals – French country-inspired floral bouquets, arrangements and garden planters let you celebrate every day – beautifully!

The Jar Bar – Canada's first-ever cake jar vending machine returns to Willowbrook to share their sweets treats and of course, cake jars! Savour red velvet, cookies 'n cream and more, all at the push of a button!

Be sure to visit soon because these incredible vendors are here for a good time, not a long time! To learn more about who’s in Willow Way today, and stay up to date with the latest retailers, visit shopwillowbrook.com/WillowWay

