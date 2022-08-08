Surrey’s Your Guy Plumbing & Drainage welcomes anyone to join their expert team.

‘We’d love to have you’ Surrey plumber encourages women to join the trade

As many people are likely aware, the shortage of tradespeople in B.C. increased during the pandemic, and with an estimated 64,000 additional tradespeople needed over the next 10 years, it’s not expected to get much better.

In particular, not enough women are joining the trades, including the plumbing industry.

“There’s a shortage in general,” says Preston Pilgrim, owner of Your Guy Plumbing & Drainage in Surrey. “But as far as the need for more females in the plumbing trade, there’s been more and more talk about it.”

Part of the reason for this disparity might stem from some women feeling hesitant about entering what has traditionally been a male-dominated industry. But there’s nothing about the job that requires a specific gender, Pilgrim says.

“Plumbing is a physically demanding job, but women can definitely do it,” he notes. “For women looking to get into the trade, we would love to have you as a part of our team.”

And in fact, there are many reasons to consider joining the plumbing trade, particularly for those looking for stability, independence and good earnings potential.

An array of training and certification programs are available to help get started in a rewarding and exciting career, including the BCIT Piping Foundation Programs – a great way to prepare for entry-level employment in the plumbing trade.

Your Guy Plumbing Drainage are your trenchless experts.

On-the-job experience

One of the newest specialty services you would be providing while employed at Your Guy Plumbing & Drainage is their Trenchless Sewer Line Replacement & Repair.

“Often your sewer line can start leaking from cracks stemming from different causes, including tree roots,” Pilgrim says. “This can cause a lot of damage in your home, but using the latest technology our trenchless service can take care of it without having to dig up your driveway, landscaping or sidewalks.”

This method causes minimal damage to your property, costs less time and money, and can even improve your sewer line flow.

Anyone interested in joining the team at Your Guy Plumbing & Drainage can visit their career page. They believe that anyone who is willing to work hard, regardless of gender, could be a great fit for their team.

Find out more about Your Guy on Facebook and Instagram, or call 604-200-6753 to schedule a service today. Located at #2909 – 13696 100 Ave, Surrey.

