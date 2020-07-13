July 9, Lyft became the first ridesharing company to serve all of Metro Vancouver.

Ways to explore Metro Vancouver with Lyft this summer

With one of the most beautiful regions in the world at their fingertips, Metro Vancouverites are rediscovering all the local treasures that the area has to offer. After months of being responsible and staying home, people are now looking for things to do and reliable ways to get there.

On July 9, Lyft became the first ridesharing company to serve all of Metro Vancouver and can now help everyone explore the region.

To help get planning started, here is a round-up of fun local adventures you can have – all within Lyft’s expanded operating area:

  • Have a fun-filled day at Burnaby’s Central Park playing pitch and putt with a picnic.
  • Enjoy a night on the town in Vancouver and get a responsible ride home.
  • Take a Lyft ride from the nearest transit station to berry-picking farms in Delta and stock up on blueberries, boysenberries and more!
  • Get dropped off at Lynn Canyon, hike the Baden Powell Trail to Grouse Mountain, and take a Lyft ride to get your tired legs home from there.
  • Food trucks and breweries go hand-in-hand – check out the delicious options in Port Moody.
  • Go on the famous dumpling tour in Richmond and take a Lyft ride from spot to spot as you eat the day away.
  • Who says you need to go to the Okanagan for a wine tour? Make your way through the wineries in Langley and Aldergrove.
  • Look for treasures at the Cloverdale Flea Market every Sunday.
  • Go on a paddlewheel boat tour from New Westminster for a romantic dinner on the Fraser River and get home responsibly in a Lyft ride.
  • Don’t stress about finding a parking spot at the Crescent Beach boardwalk – get dropped off and take a leisurely stroll, taking in the beautiful sites and great restaurants.
  • Take the kids to Playland and The Fair at the PNE, which opens just in time for summer.
  • On a hot summer day, what’s better than a cool dip? Take a Lyft ride to Alouette Lake in Golden Ears National Park or get a ride to your campsite!

For those riders referring friends to Lyft, invite them through the rider app to get free ride credit.

As Metro Vancouverites responsibly move around the region this summer, Lyft has implemented a Health Safety Program, which requires every rider and driver to self-certify they will wear face masks throughout the ride and are symptom-free, among other requirements. While it may be a unique summer this year, we can all do our part to respect each other’s health safety, move around the region comfortably and have lots of fun while we’re at it!

Interested in driving with Lyft? Learn more here

