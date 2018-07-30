Two great parks, one amazing adventure!

The brand new Cloud Buster is delighting riders at Cultus Lake Adventure Park.

Extended hours are underway at the Fraser Valley’s favourite destination and families couldn’t be happier.

Cultus Lake Waterpark welcomes guests daily from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., while the Adventure Park is open from noon to 10 p.m. That schedule continues right through Aug. 26, when closing rolls back a little earlier.

“It just gives you a little more time at our parks and a fuller day,” says park owner Chris Steunenberg.

As someone who has tried every attraction in both parks, who better to tap for a little inside information than Steunenberg? Here’s his go-to advice for families:

1. Plan a colossal adventure – For 10 years, Waterpark has held the title as the largest water park in BC, yet it’s typically quieter first thing, perfect for getting in multiple rides on favourite attractions like the Bazooka Bowls and Colossal Canyon. The good news is that even later in the day, you won’t wait long for the Canyon. “At an incredible 800-feet long, it’s a real crowd pleaser, but because five people can ride at once, lines move quickly,” Steunenberg says. “It really is the most fun ever.”

2. Fun for younger visitors – They might not be tall enough for the Rattler, but little ones still love the Waterpark. In fact, it was exactly those guests the Cultus Lake team had in mind this past winter. “Every year we measure the response from our guests to see how we can make it better. This year we’ve totally revamped our children and family area at the heart of our park with a sandcastle theme, including a soft-floor wading pool and lots of spray toys!”

3. Play & save – Whether visiting both parks in one day or returning later to the thrills and fun at the Adventure Park, be sure to keep your Waterpark ticket. “We offer an incredible discount on the back of every waterpark ticket – a coupon for a $15 wristband to the Adventure Park to be used at a later date. That’s a savings of up to $11 and provides access to all rides – including the brand new Cloud Buster!”

4. Thrills, chills and more – Speaking of the Cloud Buster, the Adventure Park isn’t only for little ones, despite its magical setting. The Cloud Buster is this year’s spectacular addition to the ride line-up, bringing riders 151 feet off the ground before dropping them back to earth in a free-fall reaching around 90 kph. Other thrills come from Round-up 360, Western Canada’s only fully upside down pendulum ride. “For a lot of people, this is THE ride to come for. People come from all over just to ride it and get that full experience.”

5. The Waterpark isn’t your only ticket to save – Evening is an amazing time to visit the Adventure Park, and the special Night Rider rate for unlimited rides – just $18 for three hours before closing – paired with the park’s always free gate admission is a great deal. “The park is just magical in the evening – you’re in the trees, but with twinkling lights and music all around,” Steunenberg says. “This is a huge hit with families, and that’s really what we’re all about – families having fun together.”

Welcoming guests for more than 30 years, the family-owned Cultus Lake Waterpark offers slides and attractions for all ages. Check out cultus.com for the details!

 

Cultus Lake Waterpark visitors of all ages will find there’s lots of fun to be had.

Bucky’s Boats are a blast at the Cultus Lake Adventure Park!

