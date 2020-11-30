Beyond the healthcare challenges, COVID has also vastly changed the hospital’s fundraising landscape. The suspension of traditional fundraisers has left a gap in funding when the hospital is under unprecedented pressure.

Beyond the healthcare challenges, COVID has also vastly changed the hospital’s fundraising landscape. The suspension of traditional fundraisers has left a gap in funding when the hospital is under unprecedented pressure.

Trio of initiatives shine light on vital healthcare needs at Surrey Memorial Hospital

The holiday season is a time to share joy and hope

While our collective attention remains understandably focused on COVID, it doesn’t diminish our community’s numerous other healthcare needs, from cancer surgeries to paediatric care.

As a COVID Care Centre also home to a busy Children’s Health Centre and vital Surgical Care Centre, this is nowhere more apparent than at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Beyond the healthcare challenges, COVID has also vastly changed the hospital’s fundraising landscape. The suspension of traditional fundraisers has left a gap in funding when the hospital is under unprecedented pressure.

“While we’ve seen the incredible resilience of people and their capacity to find really creative ways of helping, we hope those who are able will continue their support for our hometown healthcare heroes and essential care workers during the season of giving,” says Jane Adams, Executive Director of the Surrey Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Donations for all aspects of the hospital are always welcome and encouraged, however the Foundation is currently focusing on three key areas that reflect Surrey Memorial’s roles.

First, the impact of COVID-19 has been significant. While we’re fortunate in Canada that the government provides critical equipment like ventilators for those most seriously ill, fighting the virus has sparked many additional needs, from specialized equipment to support for healthcare workers.

The Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund continues to be instrumental in supporting Surrey Memorial as a major COVID centre.

Just last week, three pieces of life-saving equipment, including a high-tech transportation monitor, were purchased with the funds. This is above the $800,000 of vital equipment already purchased and another $175,000 invested into COVID-related research.

“We are very grateful for our COVID support. It’s resulted in Surrey having some of the best COVID outcomes in the world. But, as the only hospital serving BC’s fastest-growing city, we also have other needs that need to be addressed,” Adams says, pointing to the Foundation’s other two key initiatives: the Children’s Health Centre and “Operation Unstoppable,” a $10-million partnership with Fraser Health to renew Surrey Memorial’s Surgical Centre.

With one-third of Surrey’s population under age 19, and the Fraser Health Region home to 43 per cent of B.C.’s children, it’s no surprise that the number of Children’s Health Centre patients has more than quadrupled in the last 20 years.

“We are the Children’s Health Centre for the Fraser Health Region and one of only two paediatric emergency departments in B.C.,” Adams notes.

“Our Campaign to renovate our Children’s Health Centre is underway and we still need $500,000 to get it over the finish line. We’ve already completed our outdoor play area, rebuilt our children’s cancer treatment area, and added a dedicated pre/post-surgery care area. Next on our radar is the clinic area, housing 14 rooms, a comfortable family waiting area, and an augmented reality system to guide, educate and comfort children and families. We’ll also be updating our 20 patient rooms and adding a child-friendly woodland theme throughout.”

This holiday season, a campaign donation will help local children receive the care they need, close to home.

“In the season of giving when we focus on the joy of children, a monthly donation of just $20 makes a huge difference. ” Adams reflects.

The third essential piece of the Foundation’s current fundraising initiative is Operation Unstoppable, a $10-million modernization of the hospital’s 10 operating rooms. With three ORs complete, the final $5 million of the campaign will complete this vital updating of the region’s busiest surgical centre, where surgeons performed 21,240 surgeries last year – 60 per cent cancer-related.

Modernizing the remaining suites will allow the hospital to continue addressing waitlists created during COVID, attract and retain top surgical talent and ultimately provide residents with the best surgical care possible.

Help spread joy this holiday season: donate securely online today.

Philanthropy

Previous story
A childhood story of love, loss and hope

Just Posted

Corner of Fraser Highway and 152 Street traffic camera. (Surrey Cosmos)
One dead after targeted shooting in Surrey

Incident took place near shopping complex at the corner of 152 Street and Fraser Highway

Items collected from last year’s Ocean Park Food Drive. (Contributed file photo)
Ocean Park Food Drive expands, open to residents south of 32 Avenue

Homeowners south of 32 Avenue and west of 160 Street encouraged to put donations on doorstep

(Black Press Media files)
‘Potentially damaging’ winds expected in Metro Vancouver

Wind is expected to pick up late Sunday night

Industries with the greatest overall job loss in the City of Surrey since February 2020. (SBOT graphic)
Surrey gained 17,000 jobs since July, still has deficit of 20,000 since beginning of COVID-19: board of trade

Approximately 5,618 jobs were added in October

According to a news release issued Nov. 27, two staff at Morgan Place (3288 156A St.) tested positive for COVID-19. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at South Surrey’s Morgan Place

Two staff members test positive

(Dave Landine/Facebook)
VIDEO: Dashcam captures head-on crash between snowplow and truck on northern B.C. highway

Driver posted to social media that he walked away largely unscathed

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Help make children’s wishes come true

Black Press Media, BraveFace host mask fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Top doctor urges Canadians to limit gatherings as ‘deeply concerning’ outbreaks continue

Canada’s active cases currently stand at 63,835, compared to 53,907 a week prior

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Canadian Pacific freight train travels around Morant’s Curve near Lake Louise, Alta., on Monday, Dec. 1, 2014. A study looking at 646 wildlife deaths along the railway tracks in Banff and Yoho national parks in Alberta and British Columbia has found that train speed is one of the biggest factors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Study finds train speed a top factor in wildlife deaths in Banff, Yoho national parks

Research concludes effective mitigation could address train speed and ability of wildlife to see trains

A airport worker is pictured at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C. Wednesday, March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada extends COVID restrictions for non-U.S. travellers until Jan. 21 amid second wave

This ban is separate from the one restricting non-essential U.S. travel

Langley RCMP issued a $2,300 fine to the Riverside Calvary church in Langley in the 9600 block of 201 Street for holding an in-person service on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, despite a provincial COVID-19 related ban (Dan Ferguson/Black Press Media)
Updated: Langley church fined for holding in-person Sunday service

Calvary church was fined $2,300 for defying provincial order

The Abbotsford Police Department is investigating a shooting on Adair Avenue on Saturday night. (Photo by Dale Klippenstein)
Drive-by shooting in Abbotsford targeted home with young children, police say

Investigators believe home was mistakenly targeted by assailants

Menno Place. (Google Street View image.)
B.C. care home looks to hire residents’ family members amid COVID-19-related staff shortage

Family would get paid as temporary workers, while having chance to see loved ones while wearing PPE

Most Read