Trio of initiatives shine light on vital healthcare needs at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Beyond the healthcare challenges, COVID has also vastly changed the hospital’s fundraising landscape. The suspension of traditional fundraisers has left a gap in funding when the hospital is under unprecedented pressure.

While our collective attention remains understandably focused on COVID, it doesn’t diminish our community’s numerous other healthcare needs, from cancer surgeries to paediatric care.

As a COVID Care Centre also home to a busy Children’s Health Centre and vital Surgical Care Centre, this is nowhere more apparent than at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Beyond the healthcare challenges, COVID has also vastly changed the hospital’s fundraising landscape. The suspension of traditional fundraisers has left a gap in funding when the hospital is under unprecedented pressure.

“While we’ve seen the incredible resilience of people and their capacity to find really creative ways of helping, we hope those who are able will continue their support for our hometown healthcare heroes and essential care workers during the season of giving,” says Jane Adams, Executive Director of the Surrey Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Donations for all aspects of the hospital are always welcome and encouraged, however the Foundation is currently focusing on three key areas that reflect Surrey Memorial’s roles.

First, the impact of COVID-19 has been significant. While we’re fortunate in Canada that the government provides critical equipment like ventilators for those most seriously ill, fighting the virus has sparked many additional needs, from specialized equipment to support for healthcare workers.

The Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund continues to be instrumental in supporting Surrey Memorial as a major COVID centre.

Just last week, three pieces of life-saving equipment, including a high-tech transportation monitor, were purchased with the funds. This is above the $800,000 of vital equipment already purchased and another $175,000 invested into COVID-related research.

“We are very grateful for our COVID support. It’s resulted in Surrey having some of the best COVID outcomes in the world. But, as the only hospital serving BC’s fastest-growing city, we also have other needs that need to be addressed,” Adams says, pointing to the Foundation’s other two key initiatives: the Children’s Health Centre and “Operation Unstoppable,” a $10-million partnership with Fraser Health to renew Surrey Memorial’s Surgical Centre.

With one-third of Surrey’s population under age 19, and the Fraser Health Region home to 43 per cent of B.C.’s children, it’s no surprise that the number of Children’s Health Centre patients has more than quadrupled in the last 20 years.

“We are the Children’s Health Centre for the Fraser Health Region and one of only two paediatric emergency departments in B.C.,” Adams notes.

“Our Campaign to renovate our Children’s Health Centre is underway and we still need $500,000 to get it over the finish line. We’ve already completed our outdoor play area, rebuilt our children’s cancer treatment area, and added a dedicated pre/post-surgery care area. Next on our radar is the clinic area, housing 14 rooms, a comfortable family waiting area, and an augmented reality system to guide, educate and comfort children and families. We’ll also be updating our 20 patient rooms and adding a child-friendly woodland theme throughout.”

This holiday season, a campaign donation will help local children receive the care they need, close to home.

“In the season of giving when we focus on the joy of children, a monthly donation of just $20 makes a huge difference. ” Adams reflects.

The third essential piece of the Foundation’s current fundraising initiative is Operation Unstoppable, a $10-million modernization of the hospital’s 10 operating rooms. With three ORs complete, the final $5 million of the campaign will complete this vital updating of the region’s busiest surgical centre, where surgeons performed 21,240 surgeries last year – 60 per cent cancer-related.

Modernizing the remaining suites will allow the hospital to continue addressing waitlists created during COVID, attract and retain top surgical talent and ultimately provide residents with the best surgical care possible.

Help spread joy this holiday season: donate securely online today.

Philanthropy