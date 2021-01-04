Philippa graduated from the Education Assistant program with a 96% GPA.

Philippa graduated from the Education Assistant program with a 96% GPA.

The art of teaching

Philippa perfects her craft in support of children

Trained as an artist, Philippa Glossop never imagined a career as an educator. However, a request from a neighbour to teach her daughter changed all that. From that moment, Philippa found joy and purpose in teaching. Filled with inspiration, Philippa transitioned her art studio into an after-school program.

Through her art classes, Philippa inspires her young students to find the courage to express themselves. She is devoted to teaching children of all abilities. So much more than an activity, Philippa believes art is a form of learning and personal development.

Back to school

The after-school and weekend nature of Philippa’s art classes took precious time away from her own children. Seeking to align their schedules, Philippa started working in a high school. “I wanted to be home when my children were there, without sacrificing my passion for teaching.”

For 10 years, Philippa taught art in elementary and high schools. “I had purpose and wanted my students to enjoy learning.” Recognizing her vast teaching experience combined with a Master of Education, the school principal asked Philippa to become a resource teacher, supporting students with diverse learning needs.

In spite of her experience, education and qualifications, Philippa did not feel adequately prepared in her role. “To better support my students, I wanted to pursue a rigorous and practical Education Assistant (EA) Diploma,” she explained.

Perfecting her craft

Philippa first heard of Stenberg’s EA program while struggling to support a student. She had reached out to Dr. Kenneth Cole, Ph.D., R.Psych., from the Provincial Outreach Program for Autism & Related Disorders (POPARD). “Dr. Ken blew me away with his knowledge. Together, we built a program around my students’ needs.” Inspired, Philippa chose Stenberg College’s EA program when she learned that he taught in it.

Though Philippa preferred in-class delivery, she wanted to keep her art studio afloat, and chose online delivery. “I wasn’t sure if distance learning was for me but once I was online, there were many opportunities to collaborate. It meant a lot that I could continue to run my studio for the students. They inspire me.”

Making a difference

Communication is critical for Education Assistants. Philippa uses art to improve interaction. “I weave together all of my knowledge and experience with art. Visuals are a fantastic way to understand children. In this way, I can help my students communicate with confidence.”

As a life-long learner, Philippa’s journey won’t end here. She believes that as an Education Assistant, she will continuously strengthen her skillset through hands-on experience. In turn, it will allow her to provide an enriching curriculum for her students.

Feeling inspired? Visit Stenberg’s website to learn more about their Education Assistant Diploma program.

CareersPost-secondary Education

 

Philippa shares some of the activities she’s done with her students in her art studio.

Philippa shares some of the activities she’s done with her students in her art studio.

Just Posted

Earl Marriott Secondary. (Google image)
50 cases of COVID-19 linked to five classes at Earl Marriott Secondary

Physical education classes, staff room and offices highlighted in letter to parents

White Rock firefighters held their annual Christmas tree chipping event Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)
White Rock firefighters host tree chipping event

Funds to be allocated to BC Burn Fund

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared over at the Al Hogg Pavilion, located on the Peace Arch Hospital grounds in White Rock. (File photo)
White Rock’s Dr. Al Hogg Pavilion COVID-19 outbreak declared over

Currently, there are three active outbreaks at care homes in South Surrey and White Rock

Surrey’s first baby of 2021 was born at Surrey Memorial Hospital. Rehmat Pangli was born at 12:29 a.m., weighing seven pounds one ounce. (Photo: Fraser Health/Instagram)
Surrey’s first baby of 2021 born 29 minutes after midnight

Rehmat Pangli was born at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Police on scene of a shooting in the 11000-block of 148A Street in Surrey on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. On Tuesday, police confirmed the shooting was believed to be targeted and the victim was a 14-year-old boy who was “known to police.” (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)
‘One too many’: Gang education, awareness is key after teen killed in targeted shooting in Surrey

In less than 24 hours, a 14- and 19-year-old were killed in separate targeted shootings

A heron brings a twig back to its nest at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve in Chilliwack on March 18, 2015. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 is Bird Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 3 to 9

Bird Day, World Braille Day and I’m Not Going to Take it Anymore Day are all coming up this week

Members of the Balisky family Chevey, left to right, Jewel, Wade, Fleur, Aubrey, Remington, Indya are shown in this handout image. Four people who died in a helicopter crash on New Year’s Day are being identified by loved ones as members of a strong and loving farm family from a small community in northern Alberta. The families of Wade Balisky, 45, and Aubrey Balisky, 37, say in a joint statement that they are grappling with the loss of the couple and two of their children, Jewel, 8, and Fleur, 2.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
Alberta helicopter crash victims identified as parents, two children in family of seven

The family lived together in the small farming community of DeBolt, Alta.

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes the save as Vegas Golden Knights’ William Karlsson (71) and Canucks’ Quinn Hughes (43) battle during NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association have settled on a framework for the upcoming season, pending the approval of each side’s executive board and Canadian health officials. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Vancouver Canucks get the green light to play NHL games in B.C.

John Horgan announced the approval Sunday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Feds weigh cutting COVID-19 sickness benefit for Canadians who have travelled

Questions about the sick-leave benefit were first raised over the weekend

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Mounties probe New Year’s Day homicide in Prince George

Identity of victim has not been revealed

Ahousaht First Nation.
Missing First Nations elder found dead near Tofino

Harry Lucas was found deceased near Tofino on Saturday

British Columbia Premier John Horgan (centre, blue jacket) is drummed into the Lower Post Residential School by Kaska drummers in Lower Post, B.C. on Orange Shirt Day in a 2019 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Manu Keggenhoff MANDATORY CREDIT
Former residential school in Lower Post, B.C., slated for demolition: premier

After 45 years of lobbying the federal and B.C. governments, the building is slated for demolition in the spring

A pedestrian died after he was hit by three vehicles on Hwy. 1 east of 264 Street Sunday morning, Jan. 3, 2021, near the Langley-Abbotsford border (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance Times)
Fatal crash closes Hwy. 1 east of 264 Street

Pedestrian was hit by three vehicles

Most Read