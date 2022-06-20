Surrey Board of Trade welcomes four new directors

After two long years isolated, the Surrey Board of Trade held their 58th Annual General Meeting and Pre-Summer Celebration, June 16 at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel.

The evening featured the induction of four new business leaders and three returning representatives, in a ceremony hosted by Harry Bains, BC Minister of Labour and MLA Surrey-Newton. Joining the board for two-year terms are:

Amrita Bhogal, from Sunrise Kitchens

Jason Tonin, from the Beedie Group

Raj Sidhu, from Colliers International

Rick Mann, from the Isle of Mann Property Group

“The Surrey Board of Trade as an independent non-partisan business organization welcomes these four new business leaders to our Board of Directors as we work together on making Surrey an opportunity city,” says Baljit Dhaliwal, Surrey Board of Trade Board Chair.

Returning Directors

David Bennett, from Fortis BC

John Michener, from the Port of Bellingham

Joslyn Young, from the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority

Also inducted for the 2022-2023 term:

Baljit Dhaliwal, from Tinker’s Tax & Accounting, who will serve a 2nd term as Board Chair

Rory Morgan, from KSW Lawyers, who will serve as Vice Chair

Doug Tennant, from UNITI, who will serve as Immediate Past Chair

The remaining Board Directors are:

Sasha Ramnarine, from Remedios and Company

Rowena Rizzotti, from The Lark Group

Dan Reader, from Murray Latta Progressive Machine Inc.

Mike Spiess, from ScotiaBank

Roger Steers, from RJC Engineers

The celebratory evening included refreshments and musical entertainment, along with appearances from BC Lions players Sikh Chungh, Dominique Rhymes and Marcus Sayles, who visited with attendees for autographs, photos and networking.

The Surrey Board of Trade also celebrated 10 years of incredible work and contributions of Arts Umbrella in Surrey. The non-profit centre for arts education helps young artists ages 2 to 22 cultivate their creativity in dance, theatre, art and design.

SBOT also recognized #SurreyStrong, an initiative aimed at strengthening local small businesses by providing them with powerful marketing tools, as well as by encouraging residents to ‘Think Local, Shop Local.’

“With the support of our Board of Directors and as one of the top 10 largest boards of trade/chambers of commerce in Canada (there are 430), we will ensure the continued economic success of the Surrey Board of Trade where all businesses are welcome to join – as business is borderless,” says Anita Huberman, President & CEO, Surrey Board of Trade.

Find more information on Facebook and Instagram, call 604.634.0342. or contact anita@businessinsurrey.com.

trade