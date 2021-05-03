Sun, sand and snow? Discover 4 seasons of fun in your BC backyard

This Okanagan cabin escape is the stuff memories are made of

Located less than an hour east of Vernon, Sugar Lake is a year-round vacation destination ideal for both long-weekends and extended escapes.

Located less than an hour east of Vernon, Sugar Lake is a year-round vacation destination ideal for both long-weekends and extended escapes.

What does your summer escape look like? More to the point, what will it look like in fall, and winter?

For cabin-owners in the North Okanagan’s Sugar Lake community, that escape looks pretty sweet indeed!

While the past year has created a greater interest in exploring our own beautiful, British Columbia backyard, it’s also underscored the value of family – and of creating memories we’ll both carry with us and pass down.

This unique lakefront community lets you do that, and more.

No matter the season, life at Sugar Lake is just as sweet.

No matter the season, life at Sugar Lake is just as sweet.

Fun in the sun … and snow!

While we’re all focused on the sunny skies and warm weather just around the corner, a true year-round destination really is something to celebrate, especially when it’s so easy to get to.

Sugar Lake Recreational Properties is located less than an hour east of Vernon, less than two hours from Kelowna and just a six-hour drive from the Fraser Valley.

This unique location boasts all the amenities you love in the Okanagan and Shuswap – warm water, great hiking, biking, fishing and a host of winter activities on your doorstep.

What it doesn’t have is the crowds – perfect for leisurely paddles on a pristine lake, casting for trout with the grandkids or revving up the snowmobile for a winter run along forested trails.

A shared interest lakefront development of both cabin and RV lots, discover your own home away from home. With available cabin sites range from 3,197 sq.ft. to 5,500 sq.ft. this is your space for soaking in the sunrise or gathering with family to watch the sun go down after the day’s adventures.

In addition to its RV sites, the shared interest lakefront development boasts 20 cabin sites overlooking Sugar Lake, with available sites ranging from 3,197 sq.ft. to 5,500 sq.ft.

In addition to its RV sites, the shared interest lakefront development boasts 20 cabin sites overlooking Sugar Lake, with available sites ranging from 3,197 sq.ft. to 5,500 sq.ft.

Cabin life at Sugar Lake

Whether you prefer a cosy cabin built for two or space for the whole family, you can build it here.

With easy access to design and construction professionals in Vernon, Kelowna and Salmon Arm, not to mention the nearby community of Cherryville, Sugar Lake’s Okanagan-based development team can provide both contacts and recommendations, as well as vendor financing if needed.

And when it comes to peace of mind, cabin-owners love that the fully serviced lots and state-of-the-art water treatment system mean there’s no need to fuss with generators, wells or septic systems. Year-round security and snow removal also make this your go-to winter retreat.

The amenities you love

Beyond your own family getaway, amenities include an onsite dock, with slips available for lease, sandy beach and covered picnic area.

To make the most of your investment, you can also include your cabin in the rental pool when not using it yourself, with the Sugar Lake team overseeing all those logistics; if you ever change your mind, it can be just as easily removed.

Life is sweet at Sugar Lake – explore the possibilities sugarlakelife.ca or email info@sugarlakelife.ca

British ColumbiaFamily VacationsOkanaganOutdoors and Recreation

 

Sugar Lake is just as sweet in winter, with a variety of cool-weather activities to enjoy.

Previous story
5 reasons your career search just got easier

Just Posted

Lord Tweedsmuir’s Tremmel States-Jones jumps a player and the goal line to score a touchdown against the Kelowna Owls in 2019. The face of high school football, along with a majority of other high school sports, could significantly change if a new governance proposal is passed at the B.C. School Sports AGM May 1. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Governance vote for B.C. high school sports ‘has lost all credibility’: rugby commissioner

Game changing governance proposal to be voted on May 1

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Man killed in North Delta shooting identified as BC Corrections officer

Police say incident was ‘targeted’

A woman shops for mushrooms at the White Rock Farmers’ Market. (Aaron Hinks photos)
PHOTOS: White Rock Farmers’ Market opens for the season

Market runs every Sunday until Oct. 24

St. John’s Ambulance offered three tips for Emergency Preparedness Week. (St. John’s Ambulance photo)
St. John’s Ambulance offers 3 tips for Emergency Preparedness Week

The week takes place May 2-8 in Canada

3 Dogs Brewing and Mainland Whisky.
White Rock brewery, South Surrey distillery reflect on sanitizer shortage of 2020

Both companies stepped in when shelves were emptied of cleaning supplies

Emerging through a bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season. (Grouse Mountain Resort)
VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

Emerging through a tall bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season

Drew Sim had 15 saves as the Vancouver Giants snapped a four-game winless streak with a 5-4 shootout victory over the Victoria Royals (Paige Bednorz/special to Black Press Media)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants win 5-4 shootout against Victoria

Team came back from second period deficit to tie game

Peskotomuhkati Chief Hugh Akagi is seen in an undated handout photo. A recent Supreme Court decision about Indigenous rights on the west coast may have implications for First Nations groups who straddle the Maine - New Brunswick border on the east coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cynthia Howland, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Court decision on rights on the west coast may affect Indigenous people in the east

The chief said negotiations need to address issues such as those surrounding Canada’s fisheries

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Woman in her 20s taken to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after Burnaby shooting

Mounties believe this was a targeted shooting and that they don’t think there is any threat to the public

(Extinction Rebellion Vancouver/Twitter)
5 people arrested after climate protesters block Downtown Vancouver streets with boat

Protesters said they will continue to block thoroughfares

Cookie and her puppies are doing well at their foster home after being rescued from a property in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Mom, 7 puppies thriving after being rescued from northern B.C. property with 119 dogs

Cookie and puppies have blossomed with love and affection

Chris Rutkowski, Canada’s foremost UFO expert, is photographed in his Winnipeg home on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Canadians are watching the skies more during the pandemic, which has led to a growing interest in astronomy and unusual calls to RCMP 911 dispatchers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘Aliens are coming’: Alberta RCMP 911 dispatchers fielding calls about UFO sightings

A longtime astronomer suggests people are simply watching the night sky more during the pandemic

Photo courtesy of IHIT.
IHIT: Body found in Hope identified as missing Port Moody woman

Trina Hunt, 48, disappeared on Jan. 18; homicide investigation now begins

Most Read