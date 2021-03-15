The UBC Botanical Garden and Greenheart TreeWalk are among the many Vancouver Attractions welcoming guests this spring. Save 35 per cent when you purchase tickets for three or more attractions until April 30! John Lehmann photo.

Stay + play locally this spring – and save big while you do!

Amazing memories await with Vancouver Attractions spring savings program

There’s no better time than now to explore your own backyard … especially now that you can save up to 35 per cent while doing it!

This spring, Vancouver Attractions invites Lower Mainland residents to get out and discover some of the many features and attractions that make the region an international favourite for visitors. Just like you might pick up an attractions pass when travelling, you can now enjoy some great discounts while taking in our renowned experiences right here at home.

“We have more than 20 attractions and experiences ready to welcome locals this spring – and save while they do,” says Nancy Chilton, Marketing Manager with Vancouver Attractions.

“And with so many amazing opportunities, you don’t need to do it all today – we encourage families to buy now, play later as time allows.”

While we live in a world-class destination, it’s easy to forget what keeps the region top of mind for others, so this spring, explore closer to home: You’ll not only make some wonderful memories, but you’ll feel good knowing that you’re helping support local businesses and their employees whose livelihoods depend on tourism.

And what a range of experiences there is to choose from!

Stroll sky-high at the Capilano Suspension Bridge or slow down with a Stanley Park Horse-Drawn Tour or a walk through VanDusen Botanical Gardens. Step back in time at the Britannia Mine Museum or Museum of Anthropology, or get active with a Cycle City Tour.

Some attractions will also be reopening this spring that people haven’t been able to visit for awhile, such as Grouse Mountain, Grayline West Coast Sightseeing, FlyOver Canada, Dr. Sun Yat Sen Classical Chinese Garden and the Sea to Sky Gondola.

Click here for the full range of attractions ready to welcome you, all with the latest public health safety protocols in place.

Here’s how it works:

Until April 30, 2021, you’ll receive 35-per-cent-off each ticket when you book three or more attractions. Book two attractions and receive a 25 per cent discount.

And the folks at Vancouver Attractions have made planning your staycation adventures easier than ever.

  1. Simply visit vancouverattractions.com/buy-now, and scroll through the list of amazing attractions and tour providers.
  2. Click on the attraction that appeals to you to find the hours and ticket prices.
  3. Select those you want to visit and the number of tickets you want, then you’ll see both the total price and savings, before proceeding to the check-out window. You can even enter your More Rewards card number to secure those additional rewards!

Learn more and plan your adventures at vancouverattractions.com

Get out and explore Vancovuer this spring with Cycle City Tours, one of numerous Vancouver Attractions welcoming guests.

