Show your heart, Surrey! Matching pledge targets essential cardiac care

A 10th anniversary is cause for celebration, especially when you’ve achieved as much as the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre.

Since the centre opened June 1, 2011, medical teams have treated more than 3 million patients, and earned a well-deserved reputation for excellence.

As the community has grown, so has the Centre, with new specialized clinics added to provide leading-edge care. Today, the Centre’s physician team has grown to 527 and its 56 specialty clinics include a Cardiac Care Clinic, Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic, Chronic Pain Clinic, Breast Health Clinic, New Canadian Clinic, and one of only three post-COVID clinics in BC.

However as we mark this decade of exceptional growth, some of the once cutting edge equipment is nearing the end of its lifespan, including an essential CT scanner. This CT scanner is the only one in Surrey located at an outpatient centre, rather than in an acute hospital setting which tends to have a long waitlist. Renewing vital equipment such as this is at the heart of Surrey Hospitals Foundation’s current fundraising campaign.

“Surrey has some of the highest levels of heart disease in the province,” explains Jane Adams, CEO of the Surrey Hospitals Foundation. We need to replace this CT scanner immediately so our residents have access to timely diagnosis. Without it, some patients will wait months or will have to travel out of the community for testing.”

While Surrey Memorial Hospital has a similar scanner, it’s primarily used for those in hospital and in emergent situations. Those who are exhibiting signs of heart disease, but not yet admitted to hospital, are waiting about six months for a diagnostic scan, Adams says.

Having this vital tool available at the Centre will give many more people access to this kind of specialized diagnostic testing in an outpatient environment, and potentially identify heart disease before a heart attack or stroke.

And there’s no better time to be part of the Centre’s remarkable future, Adams notes. BC business icon Jim Pattison’s $4-million match pledge means that every donation made to the Surrey Hospitals Foundation’s fundraising campaign will be doubled. That means that just $800,000 is needed to achieve the goal of a new CT scanner that will positively impact countless lives.

Before COVID, the Centre’s existing scanner was performing about 28,000 scans each year, 45 per cent of which were on the heart, Adams says.

Double your impact this holiday season with a donation to the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre 10 year anniversary campaign, and your donation will be matched.

“What a great Christmas present to give to the community.

“So many things have been funded in recent years – technology that wouldn’t have otherwise been available for the people of Surrey,” Adams says, adding that those resources also attract exceptional medical teams. “If you have the facilities and you have the technology, you can attract the talented people.”

Donate securely today at surreyhospitalsfoundation.com/our-campaigns/doubleyourdonation. Learn more about the work at the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre here.

