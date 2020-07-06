Be inspired for the possibilities for your home at Trail Appliances’ new Cloverdale showroom, with 32,000 square feet of products on display.

Room to dream: Home appliance inspiration is here!

Cloverdale’s new state-of-the-art appliance showroom offers exceptional selection

As we spend more time at home these days, we’re relying on our appliances more than ever. We find ourselves taking a closer look at what works well in our space and what could use a little love.

Does your range give you the tools to master those new recipes you’ve been trying? Do your washer and dryer offer all the options you need to care for and sanitize your clothing?

If it’s time to explore how new appliances could help create a home you love coming home to, then it’s also time to discover Trail Appliances’ brand new Cloverdale showroom. With more than 32,000 square feet of working appliances on display, this showroom has no shortage of options.

It’s essential that the appliance you choose works for you, in the way that you’ll want to use it, and that’s where a Trail Test Drive is the ideal solution.

The Trail Test Drive allows you to explore an appliance before you buy it, so you’re comfortable with it by the time it’s installed in your home. You can familiarize yourself with all the cooking options on an oven, or assess whether a washer and dryer would be able to accommodate your favourite oversized comforter. Unlike Trail competitors, each showrooms offers many live, working appliances – so you can hear how loud a dishwasher is, or see how quickly you can get water to boil on a high-powered stove burner.

“The world of appliances is always changing, and today’s appliances include more and more advanced technology,” says Ali Naderi, Cloverdale’s Store Manager. “To help our customers navigate these options, our product experts are highly trained and constantly updating their product knowledge so they can recommend the perfect appliance for your home and budget.”

Largest selection of appliances and brands in Western Canada

No matter your budget or lifestyle, Trail Appliances’ new Cloverdale showroom has you covered. Here’s what you can expect from Trail’s newest location:

  • Endless selection – Browse hundreds of appliances from more than 50 major brands. Much more than rows of appliances, eight display kitchens boast the latest in kitchen design trends from brands like LG, KitchenAid, Bosch, Samsung and more. Pop into the store’s laundry room for an extensive selection of stackable, side-by-side and compact units.
  • Customer-focused experience – With a team of product experts on hand, you’ll have plenty of help navigating the vast selection of appliances. Trail Appliances also has a team dedicated to post-sale service and its own delivery team to give its customers a seamless experience from start to finish.
  • Unique features – Unique to the Cloverdale showroom is an Outdoor Living Area with a great selection of barbecues and grills, and a Boutique where you’ll be inspired by nine luxury display kitchens from brands like Miele, Wolf, Sub Zero, Dacor and others.
  • Many ways to shop – Visit the new Cloverdale showroom at Highway 10 and 175th Street, just 10 minutes west of the former Langley location, with plenty of convenient parking right behind the building. And if you prefer to shop from the comfort of home, Trail’s comprehensive website and live chat feature makes it easy.

“Reaction to the new store has been exceptional,” says Brent Laturnus, Director of Retail Sales. “Shoppers are loving the variety available in Cloverdale as well as our excellent everyday pricing.”

Trail Appliances’ Cloverdale showroom is centrally located off Highway 10 and 175 Street. Visit the store today!

Trail Appliances’ highly trained product experts constantly update their product knowledge so they can recommend the perfect appliance for your home and budget.

