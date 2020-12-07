Pastor Derrick and Sara Lee keep warm during last years festivities!

Pastor Derrick and Sara Lee keep warm during last years festivities!

Miracle on My Street gives Langley the gift of hope, peace and joy

Local church adapts annual Christmas event with a drive-though presentation

Like many other things this year, Christmas will look a little different. And while we might not be able to rejoice with all our friends and family like in previous years, we can still celebrate the Christmas story and its cherished message of hope.

Langley’s Christian Life Assembly is sharing that message with the community, adapting their annual Christmas event to the current safety protocols.

“We really wanted to provide Langley with a Christmas gift, we want to give hope for the season. Miracle On My Street is us presenting to our community a small gift during a very difficult season,” explains Pastor Derrick Hamre.

Miracle on 56 Ave is a self-directed Christmas story experience that allows revellers to celebrate the core message of Christmas from the safety of their vehicles. All participants remain in their car for the entire event, ensuring no uncontrolled group interactions occur. All additional COVID protocols will also be adhered to.

Enjoy the pre-recorded drive-through nativity scene representing that from the village of Bethlehem!

Enjoy the pre-recorded drive-through nativity scene representing that from the village of Bethlehem!

What to expect

Upon arriving, you can follow the path lined with cones to lead you to a brief clip from A Charlie Brown Christmas where Linus explains to Charlie Brown the true meaning of Christmas.

Rising 40 feet above the church, atop a magnificent tree see the star that pointed the wise men to the birth of Jesus Christ. Beneath, you’ll enjoy a pre-recorded drive-through nativity scene representing that from the village of Bethlehem.

The event reenacts, recreates and remembers the first Christmas, a celebration that was launched with the birth of a baby more than 2,000 years ago.

The self-directed event celebrating the Christmas story and its cherished message of hope leaves the residents of Langley with a Christmas gift.

The self-directed event celebrating the Christmas story and its cherished message of hope leaves the residents of Langley with a Christmas gift.

“The message of Christmas, the hope of Christmas, is more important this year than perhaps ever before in my lifetime. There’s been so much hopelessness, despair and darkness in COVID. This light display represents light and hope, and stability in uncertain times. That message is for all mankind,” notes Hamre.

While Christian Life Assembly has about 3,000 congregants, some 150,000 people throughout Langley could use an anchor of hope and positivity, he suggests.

The event reenacts, recreates and remembers the first Christmas, a celebration that was launched with the birth of a baby more than 2,000 years ago.

The event reenacts, recreates and remembers the first Christmas, a celebration that was launched with the birth of a baby more than 2,000 years ago.

Plan your visit:

Miracle on 56 Ave runs from 6 and 8 p.m. through Dec. 1o. To access the light display of the Christmas story experience, drive down 213A Street.

Individuals and families alike are invited to participate in the brief but meaningful gift free of charge.

Bring a miracle to your street.

Visit Christian Life Assembly online to learn more.

Christmas

Previous story
Trio of initiatives shine light on vital healthcare needs at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Just Posted

File photo by Lauren Collins
Surrey man charged in two Whalley bank robberies

Carey Anthony L’Hirondelle, 52, is charged with two counts of robbery

Surrey councillors Jack Hundial and Brenda Locke. (Photos: Now-Leader files)
Locke, Hundial, quit city committee in protest against Surrey parcel tax increase

Surrey Connect councillors say 200 per cent tax increase defies ‘spirit and intent’ of levy

A Van Gogh Designs staff member makes furniture at the company’s Campbell Heights factory. (submitted photo)
30+ staff lunchrooms at Surrey hospital refreshed with $170K in Surrey-made furniture

‘Many of our employee lunch rooms have become worn over the years,’ hospitals foundation CEO says

A woman walks her dog in Sardis Park on a rainy autumn afternoon Oct. 15, 2014. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Heavy rains in the next 24 hours for Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver

An intense frontal system over the B.C. coast today will bring up to 90 mm up to Tuesday midday

Priest in residence, Father Nick Meisl listens to a physically distanced confession in a parking garage at St. Patrick’s Parish in Vancouver, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
White Rock Catholic church joins petition for B.C. government to allow in-person services

Star of the Sea Catholic Parish asks parishioners to consider signing document

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Provincewide COVID-19 restrictions are supposed to be lifted in British Columbia today, but there are indications that health officials will be extending limits on events, sports and social gatherings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Deadline is up for COVID restrictions in B.C., although top doctor hints at extension

Henry said they would look at all the options and will wait until today to make the decision.

This is a portion of the colouring page released by the Vancouver Giants. To get the full version, go to their website at vancouvergiants.com. (Courtesy Vancouver Giants)
VIDEO: Instead of a teddy bear toss, Vancouver Giants will hold a colouring contest

For every entry, a kid will get a bear, team promises

Community volunteers plant the banks of Hydro Hill West Creek with native vegetation and log placements to provide shade and cover for Pacific salmon habitat near Ucluelet in the spring of 2019. The project is partly funded through the $143-million Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund, which the province wants Ottawa to double. (Photo supplied by Rob Crenson)
B.C. government makes big commitments to fish and habitat conservation

Province’s first parliamentary secretary for fisheries and aquaculture given strong mandates

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Rescuers from Cowichan Search and Rescue used ATV’s to help search for a man found stuck on a logging road near Skutz Falls last weekend. (Submitted photo)
Elderly man found safe after getting stuck for 14 hours on Vancouver Island logging road

RCMP, Cowichan Search & Rescue, lead search in Skutz Falls area

Vehicle passengers on closed decks are not allowed to stay in their cars, according to Transport Canada. Open decks such as the one pictured, are not under the same restriction. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Transport Canada probes 1,000+ reports of passengers refusing to leave vehicles on BC Ferries

Some calling for a second exemption to allow passengers to remain in vehicles again

A woman in a face mask exits Le Chateau at Guildford Town Centre in Surrey, B.C., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. The clothing store is going out of business amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Pandemic shutdowns the last straw for some Canadian retailers, push others to brink

Some retail chains went into 2020 already saddled with massive debt and too many stores

People paint Black Lives Matter if English and French on Ste. Catherine Street Tuesday July 14, 2020 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Race-based data needed to make sound COVID vaccine, policy decisions: B.C. prof

Report finds COVID deaths in Canada are highest in neighbourhoods with more visible minorities

Former B.C. legislature clerk George McMinn (left) and others watch as Burnaby-Edmonds MLA Raj Chouhan, then assistant deputy speaker, tries out replica speaker’s chair set up for tourists, spring 2013. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
New speaker takes charge as B.C. legislature starts brief session

Burnaby MLA was assistant during Darryl Plecas era

Most Read