Local solutions for a clean, tidy space – without the work!

Shauna Browne, owner of Molly Maid serving the Langley, Surrey East and Abbotsford/Mission areas, says new policies and procedures come together in Molly Maid’s Healthy Home Cleaning System to ensure the safety of team members and clients.

For Shauna Browne and her team of professional, experienced cleaners, the ability to continue serving the needs of many longtime clients during the pandemic has been heartwarming.

“A lot of our elderly clients were concerned who would be able to come help. Some have no family nearby, and are unable to do much of their own house cleaning. To be able to support them in their homes – with the right precautions – has been so meaningful,” says Browne, owner of Molly Maid.

It’s a philosophy passed to Browne from her parents, who purchased the local business more than three decades ago to serve the Langley, Surrey East and Abbotsford/Mission areas. After managing her parents’ business for almost 10 years, Shauna decided to purchase the Langley Surrey East franchise area from them.

“I run my business like we’re family, and I’m very lucky that we have such a strong team who wanted to continue working and supporting their clients,” Browne says.

“We’ve had an overwhelmingly positive response. Some wanted to take a break from having anyone in their home, but most have been eager to have us back with the safety guidelines and the right personal protective equipment in place.

“As you can imagine, we’re also seeing many new customers who are eager to give their homes or offices a thorough deep-clean, or who need a little extra help as homes now become offices and schools too!”

Safety first

Several new policies and procedures have been brought together in Molly Maid’s Healthy Home Cleaning System to ensure the safety of team members and clients:

Protocols are outlined for entering and departing a client’s home, including disinfecting equipment and wearing proper protective equipment.

Team members receive instruction on the proper way to handle masks and put on/take off gloves.

For cleaning, their Green Housekeeping program’s Neutral Disinfectant is used on all high-touch points and hard surfaces.

Equipment is disinfected between cleans, with specific protocols before getting into the Molly Maid vehicle.

Customers are requested to follow physical distancing guidelines when teams are cleaning in their homes, either by leaving the home or isolating in another room.

For sharing the vehicle, as team members work in teams of two, one rides in the front and one in the back, ensuring the air is circulating in the car.

Molly Maid cleaners are professionally trained, bonded and insured and provide everything from weekly cleaning services to occasional visits to specific tasks, such as a move-in or move-out cleaning.