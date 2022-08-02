Syra Dhaliwal (left), Christine Kinyanjui, Manager Community Engagement Canadian Red Cross (centre), Jora Dhaliwal (right). Syra and Jora raised $10,000 for Ukraine through their non-profit, The Seva Project.

Syra Dhaliwal (left), Christine Kinyanjui, Manager Community Engagement Canadian Red Cross (centre), Jora Dhaliwal (right). Syra and Jora raised $10,000 for Ukraine through their non-profit, The Seva Project.

Local high school students raise $10K for Ukraine

Local twins Sya Dhaliwal, in Grade 11 at Southpointe Academy, and Jora Dhaliwal, in Grade 11 at St. George’s School, raised $10,000 for Ukraine, which they presented to The Red Cross.

“As high school students ourselves, seeing children our age and younger coming out of a worldwide pandemic and straight into a war zone is heartbreaking. Instead of them enjoying the simplicities of life, they are faced with trying to survive another day, watching their families being torn apart and watching their country being destroyed by warfare,” said Sya Dhaliwal.

“This is why raising money for the Red Cross Ukraine crisis through our non-profit The Seva Project was so very important to both of us.”

Together, Jora and Sya fundraised through The Seva Project to bring awareness to ongoing social issues, such as Black Lives Matter, Indian Farmer Strike and abortion law in the United States. They also created care packages for Covenant House at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

CommunityPhilanthropy

Most Read

Previous story
Even before moving in, cohousing provides community

Just Posted

Police on scene of a fatal shooting at South Surrey’s Softball City on Saturday evening (July 30, 2022). (Lauren Collins/Surrey Now Leader)
2 of 3 victims in shooting at Surrey sports park now dead, say RCMP

Sikh Motorcycle Club ended their ride in Surrey on Sunday (July 31), from Abbotsford. The club rode around the province to spread awareness about diabetes and the importance of research into the disease to support those living with it and help find a cure. Together, they raised money for Diabetes Canada, a charity organization dedicated to doing the work. (Sobia Moman photo)
Sikh Motorcycle Club rode through Surrey in an effort to raise money for diabetes research

White Rock Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days kicked off their final day, Sunday, July 31 with a morning car show which brought out nearly a thousand spectators. The show was complete with all types of cars, music and food trucks to enjoy. (Sobia Moman photo)
PHOTOS: Car-enthusiasts unite for White Rock Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days Car Show

The Spirit Bear, shown here preying on salmon in coastal British Columbia, is one of British Columbia’s recognized symbols. (Andrew S. Wright photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

Pop-up banner image