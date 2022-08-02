Local high school students raise $10K for Ukraine

Syra Dhaliwal (left), Christine Kinyanjui, Manager Community Engagement Canadian Red Cross (centre), Jora Dhaliwal (right). Syra and Jora raised $10,000 for Ukraine through their non-profit, The Seva Project.

Local twins Sya Dhaliwal, in Grade 11 at Southpointe Academy, and Jora Dhaliwal, in Grade 11 at St. George’s School, raised $10,000 for Ukraine, which they presented to The Red Cross.

“As high school students ourselves, seeing children our age and younger coming out of a worldwide pandemic and straight into a war zone is heartbreaking. Instead of them enjoying the simplicities of life, they are faced with trying to survive another day, watching their families being torn apart and watching their country being destroyed by warfare,” said Sya Dhaliwal.

“This is why raising money for the Red Cross Ukraine crisis through our non-profit The Seva Project was so very important to both of us.”

Together, Jora and Sya fundraised through The Seva Project to bring awareness to ongoing social issues, such as Black Lives Matter, Indian Farmer Strike and abortion law in the United States. They also created care packages for Covenant House at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

CommunityPhilanthropy