Jethro Tull’s Martin Barre Aqualung 50th Anniversary Tour

In 1969, a band of four English musicians arrived in New York and took America by storm. Over the next 50 years, this legendary band accumulated over 65 million record sales and a following of loyal fans that are the envy of rock bands worldwide! This band was Jethro Tull.

Aqualung, probably the most famous and celebrated of all of Jethro Tull’s albums, is now celebrating 50 years since its release in 1971. At the centre of Tull’s unique sound is guitarist Martin Barre, who is renowned for his formidable mastery of historic riffs, power chords and soaring melodic solos.

Martin is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the release of the iconic and legendary album Aqualung with a worldwide tour including tour dates in Canada this summer. He will be bringing a spectacular show playing the album in its entirety with his touring band The Martin Barre Band featuring Dan Crisp on lead vocals, Alan Thomson on keyboard, and Darby Todd on drums, together with former Jethro Tull band member Clive Bunker on drums and percussion.

Martin says: “Aqualung was the album that defined Tull. Sumptuous melodies, big dynamics and power riffs galore. Acoustic met electric…and it all worked.”

The anniversary tour will be a once in a lifetime opportunity to sit back and relive this legendary album, being played in full and in sequence for the first time.

About Martin Barre:

Martin Barre was Jethro Tull’s guitarist for over 43 years. His sound and playing was a major factor in their success. Album sales have exceeded 60 million units and they continue to be played worldwide, representing an important part of classic rock history.

Martin’s guitar playing has earned him a high level of respect and recognition. His solos were voted 25th best solo ever in the USA and 20th best solo ever in the UK for his playing on ‘Aqualung’ . His playing on the album ‘Crest of a Knave’ earned him a Grammy award in 1989.

As well as numerous Jethro Tull albums, Martin has worked with many other artists including Paul McCartney, Phil Collins, Gary Moore, Joe Bonamassa and Chris Thompson and has shared the stage with such legends as Jimi Hendrix, Fleetwood Mac, Pink Floyd, and Led Zeppelin.

About Special Guest:

Clive Bunker – was the original drummer with Tull and played on Stand Up, Benefit & Aqualung he was part of the original band that stormed the USA from 1969

Monday, July 25, 2022

Bell Performing Arts Centre

6250 144th St, Surrey, BC

Doors 7PM – Show 7:30PM

TICKETS ON SALE NOW – ALL AGES

Tickets are $85/$70/$55 and are available at Bell Performing Arts Centre box office, 6250 144th St., by phone 604-507-6355, or online at tickets.bellperformingartscentre.com

SHOW DATES

Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – Ottawa, ON – Shenkman Arts Centre

Thursday, July 7, 2022 – Cornwall, ON – Aultsville Theatre

Friday, July 8, 2022 – Belleville, ON – The Empire Theatre

Saturday, July 9, 2022 – London, ON – Centennial Hall

Sunday, July 10, 2022 – Barrie, ON – Georgian Theatre

Monday, July 11, 2022 – Peterborough, ON – Showplace Performance Centre

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – Brantford, ON – Sanderson Centre for the Performing Arts

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – St. Catharines, ON – Partridge Hall

Friday, July 15, 2022 – Brampton, ON – The Rose Brampton

Saturday, July 16, 2022 – Windsor, ON – Chrysler Theatre

Thursday, July 21, 2022 – Victoria, BC – Royal Theatre

Friday, July 22, 2022 – Campbell River, BC – Tidemark Theatre

Sunday, July 24, 2022 – Nanaimo, BC – The Port Theatre

Monday, July 25, 2022 – Surrey, BC – Bell Performing Arts Centre

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Vernon, BC – Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

