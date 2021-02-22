How tailored insurance can protect your most important assets

One-size insurance doesn’t fit all; here’s how to get the right coverage for you in Cloverdale

Serving the Lower Mainland since 2002, AMC Insurance has grown to nine locations – a testament to their commitment to providing a full complement of affordable insurance products.

Few things touch so many aspects of our life as insurance – our home and vehicles, our family and business, even our holiday plans are ideally all protected by the right insurance for our needs.

At the same time, insurance is a tool we typically don’t want to think about … until we need it.

And that’s exactly why it’s essential to have a comprehensive plan tailored to your individual insurance needs, says Dalwinder Sidhu, general manager for Cloverdale’s AMC Insurance.

Doing that begins with an educated, experienced and team who understand the local community, Sidhu says.

All AMC staff have their Canadian Accredited Insurance Broker accreditation, along with a variety of specialized certifications. “Education is free for our staff so all have that technical expertise to find the right products for your unique needs,” Sidhu says. “And every member of our team is committed to our company philosophy: We go the extra mile.”

Auto Insurance – With the recent changes to ICBC insurance, AMC brokers are reaching out proactively to their Cloverdale auto insurance clients, sharing what the changes mean for them and how they might find cost-saving solutions, including private insurance providers for optional coverage. And if your chosen mode of travel is a RV or boat, or you're looking for motorcycle insurance here in Cloverdale, you'll find plans for those, too!

Home, condo and tenant insurance – Whether you're a home or vacation property owner, or you're looking for tenant insurance in Cloverdale, you want to know that if the unexpected happens, including fire, flood, earthquake or theft, you'll have the support you need to get back on your feet. And for owners of strata properties, the AMC team has worked to find solutions for those affected by the recent change in coverage requirements, Sidhu notes.

Commercial insurance – You've worked hard to establish and grow your business, and you need to know the results of that work are protected. From business insurance in Cloverdale to liability insurance and everything in between, ensure your business needs are covered!

Travel insurance – Regardless of whether you're travelling for work or pleasure – yes, it WILL happen! – travel insurance provides the peace of mind to plan for and fully enjoy your trip. Should an accident or illness happen, or other situation arises that impacts your plans, you'll have coverage you need.

Insurance for life’s milestones too

Through AMC’s sister company, AMC Life, licensed brokers help individuals and businesses with life insurance in Cloverdale, along with and extended coverage, including health and dental coverage, critical illness and disability insurance, mortgage protection and personal and group life insurance.

To ensure your home, family, car and business are protected, visit AMC Insurance in Cloverdale at 134 – 17455 Highway 10, Surrey or call 604-229 1374.

To ensure your home, family, car and business are protected, visit AMC Insurance in Surrey at #120 12888 80 Ave. or call 604-409-4503.

