Focusing on individual learning styles builds confidence

Regardless of learning styles, remember the child is at the centre.

Learning styles are as unique as each child. Every child learns differently, and each has different academic needs. For academic success, it is essential to personalize the learning process.

“Understanding a child’s learning style can help a parent and teacher personalize instruction or homework to ensure peak performance in school and build a child’s self-confidence,” says Vijaypal Dhanoa, Centre Director of Sylvan Surrey and Guildford.

Sylvan Learning provides tutoring to students of all ages, grades and skill levels. Dhanoa says identifying learning styles is important.

“Appreciate that your child is a unique individual with specific learning styles and needs; your way of learning might not be the best way for the child to learn,” says Dhanoa.

People learn in at least eight different ways: visually, verbally, physically, mathematically, musically, naturalistically, interpersonally (through group activity) or intrapersonally (through quiet thinking time). Children can exhibit more than one learning style.

Parents can also visit their local Sylvan Learning centre for a more detailed analysis of how their child learns. Sylvan Learning can help determine what type of learning style your child exhibits and provide a more detailed analysis of how they learn.

How does your child learn?

Visual/Spatial learners enjoy photography, visual metaphors, puzzles, illustrations and story maps. Seeing a bar graph on the cost of different cars, for instance, would be a better learning tool than hearing a list of prices read aloud.

Verbal/Linguistic learners shine in storytelling, public speaking, drama, and journal writing activities. Encourage them to write detailed descriptions of what they see, taste, feel and hear. Give children journals to keep for one month.

Bodily/Kinesthetic learners thrive on hands-on experiments, field trips, body language, crafts and sports. Take a field trip to a local factory, then visually display what is learned.

Logical/Mathematical learners tend to be better at problem-solving, coding, data collecting, money management and scientific models. Help your child create a budget sheet that itemizes money spent during one month. Determine what category drew the most significant expenses.

Musical/Rhythmic students may play an instrument, sing, hum or tap during work or require background music while studying. Turn memorization exercises into rhythmic wordplay and set it to any musical style.

Intrapersonal learners work better alone, doing individual studies, personal goal-setting, and self-esteem activities. This type of student can write down one objective and record the steps to achieving it.

Interpersonal learners work better in group activities, such as clubs, peer teaching, conflict mediation and active discussions. They would enjoy volunteering at a nursing home, women's shelter or charity and documenting the experience in a journal.

Naturalist learners tend to understand ideas better when related to a natural occurrence. These learners prefer outdoor activities, such as camping, gardening, hiking, and bird-watching.

Regardless of learning styles, remember the child is at the centre.

“Children thrive on positive praise and feedback; nothing will bring a smile on a child’s face than to hear words of encouragement and acknowledgement from their mom or dad,” says Dhanoa. “Always motivate your child to put in their best effort and chart their progress.”

