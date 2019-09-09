Fall fair shares meaningful stories, shopping opportunities … and lots of fun!

Community comes together for The Market at Wagner Hills’ fall fair, Sept. 14

The Market at Wagner Hills welcomes the community to the Fall Fair at The Market, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, with family-friendly activities and a wide variety of hand-crafted goods for sale.

Country-themed fairs and festivities are a favourite way to welcome fall, and there’s no better place to do that next weekend than The Market at Wagner Hills.

Housed in a charming coastal farmhouse on the Wagner Hills women’s campus, backdropped by 30 acres of beautiful farmland, The Market is a lovely little shop full of special goods made with love and care by the residents.

Part of the Wagner Hills faith-based addiction recovery centre for men and women, The Market program provides both skills and focus for individuals in recovery, and deep community connections. Residents from both the men’s campus in Fort Langley and south Langley women’s campus work together at the on-site workshop to create beautiful home decor, self-care and gift items to sell at The Market, building resources and resiliency in the process.

“The residents are part of everything created or produced here at The Market, from jams and jellies to beautiful home decor and gift items. When you purchase that charcuterie board, you know that one of our residents made it, and you’re now part of the recovery solution,” says Rachel Sledding, Wagner Hills Director of Development.

And with triple the sales from last year, shoppers’ eagerness to support the initiative underscores the level of craftsmanship.

“The quality of the work the residents are providing is remarkable – they take such pride in their work and knowing it will occupy a special place in someone’s home,” Sledding says.

Lots to celebrate!

Following a successful season opening and busy summer, The Market team invites you to celebrate on Saturday, Sept. 14 during Fall Fair at The Market, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

A family-friendly event, enjoy local music from Me & Mrs. Moore and Hope Baton, plus delicious food options from Taste of Heaven (from Night Shift Ministries) and The Market Eats, children’s activities and more. “It’s a family fun day – and we’ll have some special seasonal products on hand as well, including some early pumpkins and other fall decor,” Sledding says.

A number of residents will also be on hand to talk about the program and share some of their own stories.

The event also offers a great chance to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping, or look after those birthdays that may be coming up, with numerous gift ideas, from hand-crafted jewellery and self-care products to honey harvested right from the men’s campus.

Products are all-natural and crafted as much as possible from ingredients found right on the property.

And if you have a little time to spare, volunteers – and donations – are always welcome!

The Market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays year-round, with a few pop-up markets planned through the year. Stay up-to-date with all the happenings at The Market and Wagner Hills on Facebook and Instagram. Sledding

