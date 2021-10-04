Face the music and celebrate: Langley aestheticians help you show your best this fall

Andrea Warren of Olive Tree Aesthetics can help get you started on the right treatment for you.

Many folks are looking forward to a holiday season to commemorate this year. After countless virtual celebrations and socially distant gatherings, the potential for in-person celebrations means this season is shaping up to be one to remember!

Gathering together is something to look forward to, and it’s a great time to look your best too! Of course preparing holiday traditions for family and friends is important, but it’s also important to do something for just you. This fall is a perfect time to check out the 360 degree approach to skin care at Olive Tree Aesthetics.

“When it comes to medical aesthetics, finding the right fit is essential to achieving the look you want — and how you get that look should be tailored to suit your budget and your comfort level,” notes Andrea Warren of Olive Tree Aesthetics. “Olive Tree’s 360 degree approach is a unique program that addresses your concerns at the pace that you want.”

Several non-invasive treatments are available to give your skin a refreshed look with minimal downtime. This includes facials that exfoliate, like the Red Carpet Peel or an Intense Pulse Light (IPL) treatment to reduce redness, brown spots or remove unwanted hair.

Dr. Mathews Manampuram setting out a treatment plan.

A great way to do a bit more is the TriBella Facial Rejuvenation Treatment. This non-invasive treatment takes a three-tiered approach providing three treatments in one sitting, saving you time over the course of the three treatment sessions with a low downtime too. It consists of:

Photo-rejuvenation —corrects discolouration, fades age spots, reduces sun damage, improves skin texture, leaving you with glowing, younger-looking skin

Lifting and Sculpting Anti-ageing treatment —erases fine lines, reduces wrinkles and firms the skin, giving you younger looking skin with fewer lines or wrinkles

Skin resurfacing —smooths skin texture, reduces scars, refines enlarged pores, and improves rosacea

Dr. Samuel Vijayan consults with a patient about desired out comes.

For those who want to do a bit more, you’re in good hands with Dr. Samuel Vijayan and Dr. Mathews Manampuram when it comes to other options like injectables such as botox, the most effective way to put wrinkles on pause, and filler to help with contours. Both are highly effective in minimizing the appearance of lines and wrinkles, leaving you with a lifted look with minimal downtime.

