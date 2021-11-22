Experience this enchanted forest come to life this holiday season

Lumagica makes its Canadian debut at Cloverdale Fairgrounds in Surrey, BC from Dec. 3 to 30 (excluding Dec. 25). Visit daily from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

In the darkness of winter, especially around the holidays, colourful lights transform the darkness into a place of wonder and warmth. This year, for the first time, Lumagica is bringing its own magical light display to Surrey’s Cloverdale Fairgrounds.

A world of wonder unfolds as guests embark on a light-filled journey that will delight everyone to a place where magic and the spirit of the holidays is real. Step into a story-book world as nature celebrates and experience a Christmas tale unlike any other!

Once upon a time…

The story begins deep in an enchanted woodland where, at Christmas time, the forest began to come to life with magical lights. All the forest dwellers gathered together, night after night, to create light, and gradually, the forest became brighter and brighter. Their magical light could be seen for miles around.

Join the majestic protector of the woodland, the stag, as he watches over all the little woodland dwellers who share their sparkle and special glow. Meet the ice maiden and her faithful snow wolves and see Pegasus in the fantasy forest.

Travel through the light-tunnel portal to Gingerbread Lane. Even Santa makes an appearance at the North Pole Village along with his mischievous elves! Stop by and say “Hello!”

Find the spirit of Christmas again in the magic of light accompanied by the dwellers of the woodland. Enjoy many seasonal gastronomical delights, live festival entertainment and even find some holiday gifts at the North Pole Marketplace.

A first in Canada!

Lumagica combines the wonder of light and the beauty of nature, using eco-friendly LED technology and sustainable business practices to make a magical event. This indoor/outdoor extravaganza is unique to each location, and it finally makes its Canadian debut at Cloverdale Fairgrounds in Surrey, BC from Dec. 3 to 30 (excluding Dec. 25). Visit daily from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Lighting the way

Lumagica, in association with the Cloverdale Community Kitchen is helping to support the Cloverdale Christmas Hamper Program. When you make a donation while purchasing your Lumagica tickets online, or while visiting Santa at the North Pole, your generosity will help those individuals and families who are struggling this Christmas season. Help lighten the season for others and show your community spirit by making a one-time donation, 100 per cent of which will go to the Cloverdale Christmas Hamper Program.

Don’t miss out! Book your tickets today online here, or find them on Instagram here. For more information, email them at info@lumagica.ca.

Check out the Facebook contest here for your chance to win four tickets to Lumagica—valued at $25.00 each! www.facebook.com/lumagica.canada.

ChristmasFamily activitiesSanta Claus