Experience the true joy of the Christmas season

Join the Christian Life Assembly to journey back in time to discover the true meaning of Christmas. Tours are open from 6 to 9 p.m., to Dec. 12

Christmas is in the air. Lights are up, decorations are in place, and carols fill the airwaves. It’s a joyous time of year when we celebrate with family and friends — and the story of Christmas is one of the most enduring and important ever told.

Most people’s minds turn to traditions at Christmas, things that families have done for generations that create a connection to our collective past. But the story of the First Christmas is the reason that we celebrate over 2000 years later and it’s one that still captivates the imagination, the heart and the soul.

For the 2.4 billion Christians around the world, Christmas is one of the most important days of the year, and the First Christmas was a momentous event that has shaped much of our society for centuries — especially around the Christmas holidays and the many traditions we still carry out to this day.

Christmas comes to life — right before your eyes

Christian Life Assembly brings the story of the First Christmas to life, right before your eyes. This family-friendly, uniquely interactive event presents this moving story in a whole new way. Guests take a journey back in time to discover the true meaning of Christmas and the reason behind many things we see during the Christmas season that have become symbols of Yule tide.

Pastor Derrick Hamre notes that “this event was inspired by last year’s Christmas nativity, a drive through event, which was very popular. We are very excited to bring this year’s event to the community. The First Christmas has over 200 volunteers involved and is a first of its kind.”

Each stop, under the shelter of a large tent, is narrated by your host, and combines video, live actors and storytelling to re-create the timeless tale.

A wonder-filled family event

Guided walking tours begin every 12 minutes. Guests are greeted with hot chocolate and popcorn and are welcomed by a group of real-live animals from the nativity.

Along the way, each stop, under the shelter of a large tent, is narrated by your host, and combines video, live actors and storytelling to re-create the timeless tale.

Find out how Mary and Joseph felt when God proclaimed the virgin birth; follow along on the arduous journey that Mary and Joseph undertook in answer to the census demand that all citizens return to their place of birth, which was Bethlehem; see the beauty and wonder of the birth of the Christ child in a manger and witness the arrival of the Three Wise Men bearing the first Christmas gifts!

At journey’s end, travel back to the present through a tunnel of light and warm up in the spacious café with a tasty speciality drink and cookies for the kids! The true meaning of Christmas is right here for you and your family to experience in person.

This is an outdoor, interactive-story experience not to be missed. Bring your family and friends and share the joy of the season together.

. Admission is free. The story of the First Christmas is located at 21277-56 Ave, Langley, BC. Donations are welcome. Find them on Facebook here. Find out more at www.clachurch.com/events/christmas.

All Covid safety protocols are in place. Masks are mandatory.

