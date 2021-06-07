East Clayton developer reimagines ‘home’

Harlo by Steelix in East Clayton includes thoughtful, purpose-built amenities like a rooftop terrace with unobstructed views, and a separate rooftop space with an outdoor patio, space for barbecues and a connected indoor dining space.

When it comes to condominiums in the Fraser Valley, sometimes it’s hard to tell buildings apart. Standard floor plans in cookie-cutter suites, a big lounge area that residents never use, homes piled on top of each other with limited privacy and views of… other homes piled on top of each other.

Steelix Developments is doing something a little different with Harlo in East Clayton.

“It’s a quiet site up a hill off of 196 Street, and our architects have come up with some creative solutions to take advantage of the unique angles,” says Parm Dhaliwal, Visionary at Steelix. “It means that there’s more variety in Harlo’s floor plans, and more privacy than you might expect.”

Garden-level homes open out to great landscaped spaces, and upper-level homes have phenomenal views unobstructed by the low-lying town homes in the neighbourhood. The site easily connects with East Clayton’s community trail network, and is right next to land the City of Surrey plans to develop into a park.

Strata fees with real value

Some developers treat amenities as an afterthought; they create a single, bland shared space, check off the box and move on. That can make your strata fees feel like a monthly burden. But when amenities are thoughtfully built so you use them every day, those fees quickly replace your gym membership, your garden plot rental, your co-working space and your event venue rental.

“Harlo’s amenities are broken up into key areas, purpose-built for different uses at different times of day, for people with different interests. It makes these spaces feel more like an extension of your home,” Dhaliwal says.

Let’s start from the top: there’s a rooftop terrace with unobstructed views, and a separate rooftop space with an outdoor patio, space for barbecues and a connected indoor dining space. Inside, there’s a golf simulator and a gym. If you’re tired of working your nine-to-five from the kitchen table, take advantage of Harlo’s co-working space which includes desks for working independently and a separate rooms for meetings. On the main floor you’ll find a chef’s kitchen, a lounge space with a pool table and fireplace, plus couches and a big screen for watching the game. The amenities continue outside, cascading down the hill with landscaping, garden plots, an outdoor kitchen, and children’s play areas.

“It’s not just a lawn or patio — Steelix really wanted to incorporate all ages and activities.”

