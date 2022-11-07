Do hearing aids hurt?

Although it may take some time to get used to your hearing aids, wearing them should never cause you pain. It’s important to take it slow when you’re adjusting to new hearing aids.

Hearing aids are highly valuable for people who have hearing loss, but it can be an overwhelming process to find the right fit. One of the most important things to know before you begin the search for your new device is that they should feel natural on your ears.

Finding the right fit can take some time, but there is support available for your journey and the results will be life-changing.

Should hearing aids hurt your ears?

The short answer is no, hearing aids shouldn’t hurt your ears. Hearing aids should be comfortable. They are designed to improve your quality of life, so there should be no discomfort or pain associated with them.

The best way to ensure your hearing aids are comfortable is by getting them fitted by an audiologist or RHIP. They will conduct several tests and assessments to confirm your hearing aids are the correct size, structure, and type.

There are four types of hearing aids including behind-the-ear (BTE), in-the-canal (ITC), in-the-ear (ITE), and receiver-in-canal (RIC). All of them have their unique benefits, so meeting with a professional to discuss which one is right for you is the key to finding the perfect fit.

If your hearing aids aren’t fitted properly, they can cause discomfort.

If you notice a specific area where your hearing aids are rubbing and causing discomfort, you should see a professional to make any necessary changes. Sometimes it takes a little bit of extra work to get the perfect fit, and that’s okay.

Getting used to them

Although it may take some time to get used to your hearing aids, wearing them should never cause you pain. It’s important to take it slow when you’re adjusting to new hearing aids. We suggest wearing your new hearing aids for about four hours a day. Sometimes people dive right in and wear their new hearing aids for 14 hours straight, but this can cause irritation to your skin.

Allow the skin around your hearing aid to adjust to the device. It can take up to a week to get accustomed to the feeling of your new hearing aids, but taking breaks will help ease the process.

If you have previously worn hearing aids and are trying out a new pair, another option is to alternate between the new and old pairs throughout the day. With regular care and maintenance, your hearing aids can last five years or more, so it is a good idea to prepare yourself appropriately.

Every hearing aid feels a little different, so giving yourself the time to get used to something new is important.

What could be causing pain

Sometimes hearing aids feel perfect when they’re being fitted, but they don’t feel right after you’ve left the hearing clinic. It is likely that all they need is a slight adjustment.

If you notice a specific area where your hearing aids are rubbing and causing discomfort, you should see a professional to make any necessary changes. Sometimes it takes a little bit of extra work to get the perfect fit, and that’s okay.

Another potential cause for pain is that the hearing aids simply aren’t placed properly. A misplaced hearing aid can cause pain because of pressure in unwanted areas. Consider practicing how to place and remove it, as demonstrated by your hearing professional during your fitting appointment.

You could also be feeling some pain if you’re not cleaning your hearing aid properly. Following the cleaning instructions for your specific model will decrease your chances of getting an ear infection, bacterial growth, and irritation. These issues are extremely painful but avoidable with proper sanitization and maintenance.

If you’ve developed a rash, it’s possible you have an allergy to the materials of the hearing aid. These allergies are rare, but a hearing aid specialist will be able to provide you with alternative options to ensure you are using the device that’s right for you.

Finding comfort

Your hearing aids should be completely comfortable. Audiologists and hearing professionals at NexGen Hearing are passionate, dedicated and experienced, and they’re here to help you find the perfect fit.

NexGen Hearing offers free hearing tests and hearing aid consultations, hearing aid fittings and sales. To book an appointment at one of our 45+ clinics in the BC Interior, Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island, click here or call 1-877-606-6671.

Health and wellnessSeniors