Former B.C. news anchor Tony Parsons, right, has enjoyed a better quality of life since a hearing test showed he could benefit from hearing aids. He’ll tell his story during a free Better Hearing Expo workshop put on by Nexgen Hearing at the Guildford Golf and Country Club.

Could your hearing use a tuneup?

Upcoming free workshop in Guildford shines a light on hearing loss

Do you feel you’re missing important parts of conversations, or maybe you’re having a tough time hearing certain words?

Do you hear the question, “how are you feeling today” as “how are you stealing the hay?”

If so, it’s probably time to get your hearing checked out.

“The test is free and it’ll give you interesting and valuable information about where you’re at with your hearing,” says audiologist Dr. Ted Venema with Nexgen Hearing.

Trouble hearing in a crowd?

If you have difficulties distinguishing voices from general background noise or in a crowd, you’re not alone. That’s the No. 1 complaint from people suffering hearing loss, Dr. Venema says.

“Most people, as they get older – usually around age 65 – start to lose hearing in the high pitches. We call it ‘the trouble with treble,’” he adds. Mishearing consonants and high-pitched speech, like the letters ‘s’ and ‘f’ and the ‘ch’ and ‘th’ sounds, can make it difficult to discern words. That’s why people with hearing loss say, “You don’t have to raise your voice, I just can’t hear what you said.” Dishes of fishes? Kittens or mittens?

Your relationships can also be made difficult with hearing loss, as it necessarily involves another person. “It’s all about communication with others. And we know that sometimes people’s patience gets stretched thin when the other person isn’t hearing them.”

You can get a good sense of what you might be missing, why it’s happening and the options available to help you, at the Better Hearing Expo free workshop, happening Thursday, Nov. 15 at the Guildford Golf and Country Club between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Here’s what else you’ll learn at the Expo:

  • Dr. Venema will take you on a tour of the ear, giving you the basics of how they work and what causes hearing loss, as well as a brief description of some of the hearing aids available today
  • Former B.C. news anchor Tony Parsons will tell his own story of hearing loss and how hearing aids improved his quality of life
  • That 30 per cent of people 65 and older have significant hearing loss; it’s even higher for those age 70-plus
  • The specifics and cost of hearing aids is based on your individual needs and degree of hearing loss.

“People usually leave and say ‘wow, there’s a lot of information in there.’ You’ll leave with a way better understanding of hearing loss and hearing aids,” Dr. Venema says. He suggests bringing someone else to hear what’s being said, either a spouse or a family member.

*****

If you’d like to attend the free workshop, RSVP by calling 1-877-606-6671 or register online at BetterHearingExpo.ca. At the event you can enter to win a pair of Oticon Advanced Hearing Aids. A draw will also be made for a round of golf for two.

 

Comments are closed

Just Posted

Former Surrey CFL player facing 2nd-degree murder charge in ex-girlfriend’s death

Josh Boden is charged in connection to Kimberly Lynn Hallgarth’s 2009 death

Inter-generational camp helps South Surrey children deal with grief

Peace Arch Hospice Society partnered with Revera Whitecliff

Light rail, SkyTrain, highways could lead to higher nearby property values: report

Light rail, SkyTrain, major highways could see property values rise by hundreds of thousands of dollars

One person dead after collision in Surrey

Three others injured

UPDATE: Special weather statement over for Lower Mainland

Gusts could reach up to 80 km/hr

Candlelight vigil honours the memory of Nicole Bell and other missing B.C. women

Friends and supporters share memories, grief and healing moments

B.C. cop fined for on-duty crash

Const. Megan Valenta pleaded guilty to making an unsafe u-turn in relation to 2016 accident

UPDATE: Runner hit by bus during Vancouver Fall Classic

No details are available on the runner’s condition

11 orphaned golden retriever puppies ready for adoption from B.C. humane society

The puppies required emergency foster parents after their mother passed away in September

Puppies stranded on cliff in B.C. find ‘forever’ homes with rescue crew members

The 16-week-old dogs were found last month on the side of the cliff

Weekend downpour causes washouts and slides at parks in Vancouver area

Lynn Headwaters Regional Park is closed

Investigators probing cause of fatal two-plane crash over Ottawa

One plane had reportedly been headed to the airport with ‘landing gear issues’

B.C. Lions face difficult trek to earn Buono a title in his final season

B.C. will open the CFL playoffs on the road in Hamilton next Sunday

B.C. VIEWS: Going back to the disco era of labour relations

NDP may remove restrictions on school strikes, union sign-ups

Most Read