Brace yourself: there’s a better way to align your smile

Ready to smile? Dr. Sophie Lertruchikun and the team at Clover Hills Dental will help you decide if Invisalign is right for you.

Dr. Sophie Lertruchikun just wants to make people smile.

For some patients that might be as easy as cracking a joke or sharing a compliment. For others, she draws on her years of dental schooling and the latest technology.

“I really feel that dentistry changes lives. Not only can I maintain health and relieve pain, I can build confidence by straightening teeth with Invisalign,” Dr. Lertruchikun says. “For patients who are self-conscious about their smile or worried about what people might think if they wore braces, getting Invisalign can really be life-changing.”

Dr. Lertruchikun grew up in a family of dentists, so she’s seen the positive effects a healthy smile can have on a patient’s mental and physical health. Earning the highest marks in her class at the University of Pennsylvania, Ivy League, makes her even better equipped to bring smiles to families in Langley.

Realign your smile

Ready to smile? At your initial consultation the team at Clover Hills Dental will decide if you’re a good candidate for Invisalign. Then they’ll use an iTero Impression Scanner to make 3D images of your current smile, and show you what to expect with your Invisalign end results.

“The iTero Impression Scanner uses an ergonomically designed scanning wand that’s more comfortable than other imaging equipment, and it allows us to see not just a patient’s current smile, but how their smile will look after treatment, Dr. Lertruchikun says. “Then we send the complete model to Align Technologies, who create the patient’s aligners.”

Expect to wear between 20 and 40 aligners throughout the course of your treatment as your teeth slowly align.

How does Invisalign compare to traditional metal braces?

Removable: Invisalign should be worn for a minimum of 20 hours a day, but you can remove the transparent trays for eating, drinking, or photographs. You’re in control!

Transparent: Unlike metal braces, Invisalign trays are clear and almost imperceptible to those around you. Plus, no uncomfortable metal wires or brackets.

Unlike metal braces, Invisalign trays are clear and almost imperceptible to those around you. Plus, no uncomfortable metal wires or brackets. Effective: Use Invisalign to treat simple or complex corrections like overcrowding, gaps, underbite and overbite. You’ll see results at every stage of your treatment, and you only need to visit the dentist every four to six weeks.

