Assante brings the Family Office to Surrey

John Lawson (left) and Jeff Hector (right) from Assante Wealth Management have opened Surrey’s first Family Office.

By John Lawson CFP, FEA, CIM, CEPA & Jeff Hector CPA, CA, FEA

People often ask us, “what is a family office?”

These same people may already know the name Assante Wealth Management. They know the name represents quality advisors who develop deep and impactful relationships with families and businesses.

However, the concept of a family office is still a foreign concept to most.

Our Family Office specializes in taking care of the unique needs of business families. We act as your “Chief Financial Advisor,” bringing all aspects of your personal, business, philanthropic, estate and risk planning together while co-ordinating with specialized advisors.

A common concern with our clients is creating good inheritors. They have worked diligently to build what they have, but often worry if their kids and grandkids have the tools to carry on the family torch.

We have developed a culture of mentorship both in our own business and with the families we work with. This ensures that future generations are equipped with the resources and support to carry on the family legacy.

We also know that one of the most stressful situations families face is having their parents move into care homes. Our family offices work with you every step of the way to transition your parents into the next stage of their life.

Why we’re here

The national branding for Assante this year has circled around the question “why we’re here.”

So, let us tell you a bit about ourselves.

We’ve both been long-time residents of Surrey, with Jeff primarily working out of downtown, while John worked out of Abbotsford. Combined, we’ve been helping families in business for more than 40 years.

Jeff is a partner with Assante Financial Management Ltd.’s Legacy Family Office, and the reason behind the name is simple. Family Offices help families leave a legacy for generations. Jeff and his team have been helping high-net worth families accomplish this for decades.

John’s team is Sana Family Office of Assante Capital Management Ltd. The name Assante originates from the Swahili phrase “thank you.” However, the most commonly used phrase involving Assante is “Assante Sana,” meaning “thank you very much.” The name signifies our gratitude towards families who have trusted us to guide them through life’s challenges.

“I learned the term Assante Sana in Kenya last year, and I can tell you I was sincerely grateful to be there,” said our client Terry-Lynn Stone. “I’m not sure I would have been there without all the support and wonderful advice from John’s team!”

For years, we’ve envisioned opening a Family Office in Surrey. Now, we’re bringing Surrey its first long-awaited Family Office.

The need for Surrey’s first Family Office

We love living in Surrey, but that’s not the only reason why we decided to set up a Family Office here.

It’s no secret that Surrey is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. Stemming from that is the growth of businesses, and the rising number of families in business who would benefit from working with a Family Office.

Assante’s growth in Western Canada isn’t happening by accident, Assante President Sean Etherington said. “Advisors such as John and Jeff are bringing peace of mind to families and business owners with care and dedication to each situation that comes their way.”

We look forward to meeting you and perhaps if the fit it right, an opportunity to serve as your Family Office.

If you would like to meet with either of us to discuss your unique situation, you can call us at 604-372-3372 or visit us at #310, 15288 54A Avenue in Surrey.

Assante Capital Management Ltd. is a Member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund and Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada.