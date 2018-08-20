Agriplex takes starring role far beyond the rodeo

From community events and concerts to a versatile venue for the film industry, bring your ideas!

The Cloverdale Agriplex grounds are well known for community events, concerts and trade fairs, but you might not recognize them quite so readily as starring attractions on the screen.

In fact, with its many unique buildings and open space, the site has proven quite popular with the film industry, in addition to numerous events held through the year, from May’s Cloverdale Rodeo to the coming Black Press Extreme Career Fair. You can even rent much of what you’ll need for your event right on-site!

The property’s unique zoning allows for considerable flexibility, while a new high-capacity concrete floor and ample height allowances in the Agriplex building add to the possibilities – possibilities showcased in such high-profile places as the coming live-action Disney movie, Timmy Failure, notes general manager Mike MacSorley.

“Depending on what we have going on, we can easily accommodate 100,000 in a weekend, or if you look at events like Surrey’s Canada Day celebrations, 100,000 in a single day,” MacSorley says.

By the numbers

105+ – With more than 105 major events booked through 2018 – not including movie filming – that equates to about two major events per week. However, some key dates remain available, including New Year’s Eve, just waiting for your ideas!

140 – Combined with the adjacent Elements Casino, the Agriplex site amounts to 140 acres, including a wide variety of buildings and open spaces that can be adapted to just about any need. Conveniently located less than an hour from Vancouver, discover eight unique venues, including forest, trails, warehouses, stadium and an amphitheatre!

1,500 – With some 1,500 parking spots on-site, the Agriplex site is unique in an area where parking is at a premium.

3,500 + 30,000 – The Agriplex building, Surrey’s largest event space, comfortably welcomes 3,500+ people in more than 30,000 sq. ft. for trade shows, concerts, corporate Christmas parties and more (including the famous Longhorn Saloon!).

20,000 – The Fairground’s Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre, boasting a spacious stage and concert capacity of 20,000, hosts many concerts and festivals, including Canada Day festivities.

100,000 – Along with more intimate spaces, like Shannon Hall and the Show Barn, the Stetson Bowl hosts concerts, festivals and sporting events with 100,000 sq. ft., covered bleacher seating for 4,000, and concert capacity of 20,000!

“For trade shows, consumer shows, adrenalin events, festivals and filming, we’re open for business,” MacSorley says, noting that despite the City of Surrey building projects in the vicinity, the Agriplex remains a busy place.

To learn more about hosting your next event, visit cloverdalerodeo.com or stay up-to-date with all the news and coming events on Facebook.