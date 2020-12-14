Want to get back the cabinets you love? Gleam Guard offers a quick, dust-free and cost-effective solution.

2-day solutions to get your kitchen gleaming again

Get back the look you love for your cabinets, furniture and shelves

We love the idea of a kitchen that looks as good as it works, but thinking about the dust, disruption and cost of a full-on renovation? That’s another story.

The good news is that it IS possible to get back to the cabinets and millwork you love quickly, and at a fraction of the cost of a new kitchen.

And even better news: the only prep you’ll need to do is clearing off your countertops!

“Many homeowners love the cabinets and millwork in their home, but over time, the finish has become worn or dull. They don’t want – or need – all-new cabinets, so the refinishing solution is perfect,” says Tracy Booth, owner of Gleam Guard Cabinet Refinishing, serving Surrey and the Lower Mainland region.

The key is to choose a professional with the experience to create a beautiful, lasting finish, using techniques that won’t fill the air with aggravating dust particles, says Booth, who’s been professionally refinishing cabinets for more than 30 years.

Here’s why it works:

  • Choosing qualified refinishing professionals means you’ll get your kitchen back to the way you want it, without the cost of new cabinets – as little as $2,000 instead of $20,000 to $30,000, for example.
  • You don’t need to remove old cabinets or replace door and drawer fronts – in fact, you don’t even need to empty your cupboards and drawers! “Our average prep time for customers is 10 minutes,” Booth says. (And if you don’t have much to clear off your countertops, it’s even less!)
  • The dust-free process starts with your Gleam Guard professional prepping the surface with a vigorous clean, then matching and applying the new finish. A wood floor finish provides a long-wearing result, protecting your cabinets from hazards such as water damage, grease and dust.
  • There’s no lengthy planning, demolition and construction period. “Our trained cabinet refinishing professionals will have your cabinets looking great and ready to go within one to two days,” Booth says.
  • All interior millwork can be refinished, so think beyond the kitchen to your built-in bookshelves, doors, windowsills, furniture and more.

To learn more about bringing new life to your cabinets, visit the BBB-accredited Gleam Guard at gleamguardcabinetrefinishing.ca. Book your consultation today at info@gleamguard.com or 604-218-7470.

