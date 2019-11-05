Panthers falter in final regular season game

Lord Tweedsmuir suffers biggest loss of season as they head into playoffs

Lord Tweedsmuir QB Terrel Jones falls in a game against Kelowna earlier this year. Jones and his Panther team mates stumbled in their final regular season game against the St. Thomas More Knights by a score of 34-14. The Panthers now face WJ Mouat in the Wild Card round of the playoffs Nov.8. Kick off is 2 p.m. at Cloverdale Athletic Park. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

The Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers’ four-game win streak was snapped Nov. 1 as the squad fell to the St. Thomas More Knights 34-14.

STM handed Tweedsmuir their biggest loss of the season in their final game of the regular season—a game in which the Panthers had big chances, but just couldn’t capitalize on them.

Tweedsmuir kept the pressure on during the game as they drove the ball to STM’s goal line twice, only to get stopped on two fourth-and-goals from the one-yard line.

Near the end of the first quarter, with the score 0-0, the Panthers found themselves on the 1-yard line, but couldn’t punch it in.

On the next few possessions St Thomas More crossed the Panthers’ goal line three tines, which included a pick-six, to go up 21-0 before halftime and firmly assert their control over the game.

As the second half opened, St. Thomas More scored on another pick-six to move in front 27-0.

Tweedsmuir soon added a TD and drove down the field again on their next possession, but were denied by STM on another goal-line stand on a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line.

STM scored again in the fourth quarter and Noah Anderson scored a late TD for the Panthers.

“This was without a doubt our most complete game of the season,” said STM head coach Steve De Lazzari. “Jared Power [defensive coordinator] came up with an outstanding game plan for Tweedsmuir’s offence and our players executed it with great intensity.”

With the loss, the Panthers (5-2) finish in second place in the Eastern Conference behind St. Thomas More (7-0). The loss also means Lord Tweedsmuir misses out on a first-round playoff bye.

The squad will now face W.J. Mouat Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. at Cloverdale Athletic Park in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. The winner will advance to a quarterfinal game against either Terry Fox or New Westminster.



