Lord Tweedsmuir cruises to big playoff win

Lord Tweedsmuir football players swarm a lone W.J. Mouat Hawk Nov. 8. Lord Tweedsmuir won the game 57-7 and face the New West Hyacks in a playoff quarterfinal game Nov. 16. (Photo: Malin Jordan) Running back Noah Anderson runs through a W.J. Mouat defender on his way toward the end zone Nov. 8. (Photo: Malin Jordan) Running back Noah Anderson, already past a W.J. Mouat defender, speeds toward the end zone Nov. 8. (Photo: Malin Jordan) Running back Noah Anderson drops the ball at the three-yard line as he runs toward the end zone Nov. 8. (Photo: Malin Jordan) Running back Noah Anderson, the football clearly out of his hands, crosses the one-yard line as he runs toward the end zone Nov. 8. Even though he dropped the ball early, he was still awarded the touchdown by the side judge. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

The Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers raced to an easy victory Nov. 8 with a win over the W.J. Mouat Hawks 57-7.

“We got a lot of contributions from lots of different kids today,” said Lord Tweedsmuir head coach Kurt Thornton.

LT opened the scoring when running back Noah Anderson darted in from 12 yards for a TD. LT’s defensive followed up on the next drive with a pick-6 to put the Panthers up 14-0 and they never looked back.

The Panthers face the New Westminster Hyacks (5-2) in the 2019 Subway Bowl quarterfinal round Saturday, Nov. 16 at B.C. Place. Kick off is 12 p.m.

The Panthers downed New West 15-6 in an exhibition game in September. Both teams played Terry Fox this year with LT winning 27-0 and the Hyacks winning 45-6.

“Tickets will be available at LTS office at a discounted rate of $10,” added Thornton.



