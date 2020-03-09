Kaitlyn Chamberlain, 13, skates in the Cloverdale Skating Club’s 2018 performance of the Wild West on Ice in 2018. The club’s biennial show takes place again March 13 and 14, 2020 at the Cloverdale Arena. This year’s theme is “A World Cruise.” (Photo: Boaz Joseph)

Ice show returns to Cloverdale Arena

Cloverdale Skating Club to put on its biennial ice performance

The Cloverdale Ice Show is back.

The Cloverdale Skating Club will be performing their biennial ice show at the Cloverdale Arena March 13 and 14.

The show’s theme this year is, “A World Cruise” and ticket-buyers can expect to see costumes and music that have an around-the-world flavour.

Kam Matsuo, Cloverdale Skating Club registrar, said the ice show will allow the audience to globe-trot with the skaters as they visit various countries.

“The girls and boys will depart in Vancouver and make different stops along the way,” said Matsuo. “Their costumes and the music will change depending on what country they visit.”

Matsuo said a total of 92 kids will skate out for musical numbers during the show.

“The entire club participates,” she added. “There will be different groups with different skill levels — from three-year-olds up to 18-year-olds.”

SEE ALSO: Cloverdale Skating Club prepares to skate down memory lane

SEE ALSO: Cloverdale skaters stage Wild West on ice

Matsuo said this year the club has a new ice show director.

Jen Dougan has lots of experience and has put a lot of work into directing this show,” she said. “Everyone has put a lot of hard work into it.”

Performances will take place Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 14 at both 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show are $10 for adults and $8 for children (Aged 3 to 12).

Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite.ca, or at the door.

Every two years, the Cloverdale Skating Club performs an ice show. Over the last two decades local skaters have performed a variety of shows, including the Lion King, a Wild West show, Mary Poppins, the Little Mermaid, and various fairy tales.

The Cloverdale Arena is located at 6090 176 Street.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CloverdaleFigure Skating

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Surrey’s Sea Wolves excel in pool

Just Posted

Ice show returns to Cloverdale Arena

Cloverdale Skating Club to put on its biennial ice performance

VIDEO: Pedestrian seriously injured in Surrey hit-and-run crash

It happened at 6:40 a.m. Monday at 72nd Avenue and 192nd Street. A driver was arrested eight blocks away, police say

With food waste, Surrey students make dinner for dozens

‘One fact that surprised me is that we waste 25 per cent of the food we buy,’ says one student

Goalball Grand Slam returns to Guildford rec centre

Three-day tourney kicks off Friday, March 13

Fraser Health confirms COVID-19 case connected to Surrey high school

‘Risk is low’ at Sullivan Heights Secondary, officials say

Fire destroys chalet at Vancouver Island ski resort, as eight escape

Fire department needed UTV to gain access because of Alpine Village location

Vancouver’s 4/20 event still on for now, but joint-sharing discouraged amid COVID-19 risk

Organizers have reached out to Vancouver Coastal Health

Livestreamed services could be coming from Langley church if coronavirus worsens

Christian Life Assembly is holding off on handshaking in favour of fistbumps and bows

Young victim of fatal early-morning crash in Chilliwack remembered as ‘loving and caring’

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Megan Sawatzky to help cover funeral costs

B.C. runner ‘a bit gutted’ that COVID-19 virus concerns postponed major event

Organizers of World Half-Marathon Championships in Gydnia, Poland delay till October

Canada’s top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships over COVID-19

Update comes as Canada prepares to repatriate 237 Canadians on a cruise ship expected to dock in California

‘Incredibly thoughtful, compassionate’: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry resolves to ‘break’ COVID-19

B.C.’s top doctor has been part of the fight against SARS, ebola, flu

Coronavirus-infected cruise ship carrying Canadians set to dock in California

There are 21 people diagnosed with COVID-19 aboard the Grand Princess

Man dies in Whistler after RCMP use baton, pepper spray, electric shock in altercation

Whistler RCMP said they responded to a call about an intoxicated man in the Village

Most Read