Ice show returns to Cloverdale Arena

Cloverdale Skating Club to put on its biennial ice performance

Kaitlyn Chamberlain, 13, skates in the Cloverdale Skating Club’s 2018 performance of the Wild West on Ice in 2018. The club’s biennial show takes place again March 13 and 14, 2020 at the Cloverdale Arena. This year’s theme is “A World Cruise.” (Photo: Boaz Joseph)

The Cloverdale Ice Show is back.

The Cloverdale Skating Club will be performing their biennial ice show at the Cloverdale Arena March 13 and 14.

The show’s theme this year is, “A World Cruise” and ticket-buyers can expect to see costumes and music that have an around-the-world flavour.

Kam Matsuo, Cloverdale Skating Club registrar, said the ice show will allow the audience to globe-trot with the skaters as they visit various countries.

“The girls and boys will depart in Vancouver and make different stops along the way,” said Matsuo. “Their costumes and the music will change depending on what country they visit.”

Matsuo said a total of 92 kids will skate out for musical numbers during the show.

“The entire club participates,” she added. “There will be different groups with different skill levels — from three-year-olds up to 18-year-olds.”

Matsuo said this year the club has a new ice show director.

“Jen Dougan has lots of experience and has put a lot of work into directing this show,” she said. “Everyone has put a lot of hard work into it.”

Performances will take place Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 14 at both 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show are $10 for adults and $8 for children (Aged 3 to 12).

Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite.ca, or at the door.

Every two years, the Cloverdale Skating Club performs an ice show. Over the last two decades local skaters have performed a variety of shows, including the Lion King, a Wild West show, Mary Poppins, the Little Mermaid, and various fairy tales.

The Cloverdale Arena is located at 6090 176 Street.



