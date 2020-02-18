Great Britain national team member Kyle Johnson has inked a deal with the Fraser Valley Bandits for the 2020 CEBL season. (FIBA photo)

Fraser Valley Bandits sign former Olympian

Great Britain team member Kyle Johnson signed for 2020 CEBL season

The Fraser Valley Bandits have added a former Olympian to the team’s ranks for the 2020 season.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League club announced the signing of London 2012 Olympic Games talent Kyle Johnson on Tuesday morning.

Johnson, a Scarborough, Ont. native, represented Great Britain at the Games. He also played four years of NCAA Division I basketball for Long Island University from 2007 to 2011 and has played professionally all across the globe since graduating.

He suited up in France, Italy, Greece, Cyprus and currently is playing for Iceland’s Stjarnan club. Johnson is averaging 15 points per game and 5.3 rebounds in 17 games for that club this season.

“Having played in some of Europe’s top professional leagues and representing Great Britain at some of the highest international competitions, I am excited to come home to Canada this summer and continue my professional career in British Columbia,” Johnson stated in a press release.

“Coach [Kyle] Julius, his staff, and the entire front office are committed to winning and building a culture for a team that is a family both on and off the court. I look forward to contributing to the progression of the team and making meaningful connections with the Fraser Valley community.”

RELATED: Fraser Valley Bandits name new head coach, general manager

Johnson previously played under Julius with the National Basketball League of Canada’s London Lightning in the 2016-17 season. That team finished with a record of 35-5 and went on to win that league’s championship. Johnson was also part of the Lightning’s championship team in 2017-18.

Johnson once dropped 51 points on 17-of-22 shooting for the Lightning back in 2017.

“Kyle Johnson is a special basketball player and an even better person,” Julius stated in a press release.”KJ was a major piece to our championship team in London three years ago where his leadership and shot making was dependable night in and night out. KJ is a world-class shooter and has the ability to guard multiple positions. KJ is the perfect player to build our culture around.”

The Bandits open year two of the CEBL on May 8, when the defending champion Saskatchewan Rattlers come to the Abbotsford Centre.

basketball

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Recharged Sharks aim for playoffs after ‘well-earned’ break

Just Posted

Surrey Mounties arrest man in Chatr Mobile store robbery in Whalley

Jeremy Morgan, 32, is alleged to have had a loaded gun when he was arrested on Feb. 12

OUR VIEW: Be vigilant when looking for love

Surrey Mounties say they’re seeing increase in sexual assault complaints related to people meeting after using online dating apps

Surrey RCMP recover $80,000 worth of stolen property

Police found the property after executing two search warrants in Newton

White Rock approves scaled-up Festival of Lights for 2020

Event to run for nearly 60 days, and expand from the white rock to Oxford Street

White Rock to encourage Uber, Lyft to operate in city

South Surrey and White Rock are without ride-hailing services, for now

Protesters barricade Premier John Horgan’s home ahead of B.C. budget unveiling

Demonstrators from the Extinction Rebellion have blocked the Langford driveway

Victoria, Abbotsford record biggest jumps in rent prices nationwide: report

Toronto and Vancouver had priciest rentals in Canada

VIDEO: Convoy of forest industry supporters on its way to Victoria

Rally at the B.C. legislature begins with participants setting off from Campbell River

Teen snowmobiler found safe after overnight search in Okanagan

The teen had been missing since just after 6 p.m. on Monday

New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The route would connect Red Deer to Kamloops

Woman arrested in Cariboo after fuel stolen, police car rammed

Suspect wanted for crimes allegedly committed in Kelowna, Salmon Arm and 100 Mile House

Dogs killed after mobile home in B.C. used as animal shelter catches fire

The cause of the fire is not yet known

No dramatic shifts expected as B.C. government tables new budget today

Finance Minister Carole James has promised to stay the course when she tables the budget in the legislature

AFN national chief calls for calm on Wet’suwet’en crisis, rail blockades

Hereditary chiefs in the Wet’suwet’en First Nation oppose the natural-gas pipeline

Most Read