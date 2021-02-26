Youth assaulted by unknown man in Cloverdale

RCMP are looking for “an unknown man who wrapped his arms around” a female youth in Clayton Feb. 26. (Black Press file photo)

Mounties looking for ‘tall and thin’ Caucasian man in his 40’s with short dark brown hair

Surrey Mounties are searching for a man who wrapped his arms around a young girl in Cloverdale.

The incident happened at about noon on Feb. 26 when the girl was walking down 70 Avenue near 191st Street.

“She was approached by an unknown man who wrapped his arms around her,” Sgt. Elenore Sturko, RCMP media relations officer, said in a release. “The youth was able to break free from the man, run to a near-by school, and call for assistance.”

Sturko added the girl was not physically hurt during the incident.

Mounties are now investigating and they are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the suspect.

“The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his 40’s, tall and thin, with short dark brown hair.”

The release also said the man was described as wearing a “red Nike hoody and black jogging pants.”

Police are also asking anyone with dashcam video or other surveillance video to contact them via 604-599-0502, or to contact Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous.



