Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help identifying the vehicles and individuals in these images, which they say were captured by a witness to a hit-and-run collision that occurred Sunday evening in South Surrey. The driver of the van (bottom left) is believed to have also witnessed the collision. (Surrey RCMP images)

Surrey RCMP made a second plea for the public’s assistance Thursday in identifying the driver believed to be involved in a serious hit-and-run collision last week.

A pedestrian was struck at about 8 p.m. March 18 in the 2700-block of King George Boulevard. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with “serious,” but non-life-threatening injuries.

“Speaking to the driver will allow us to find out what happened in this collision,” said Cpl. Samantha Audley in a news release.

“We believe that the driver feels remorseful about what has happened, and coming forward to the police will help bring closure to both the driver and the person who they injured.”

Police circulated images to the media and public on March 19, and again on Thursday, of two people at the scene. Police have also released a photo of a van (see www.peacearchnews.com), and say its driver may have witnessed the collision.

The suspect vehicle is a four-door sedan with a tan interior, possibly an early-2000s model Acura TL. Police say the driver was wearing a black coat, and a passenger a light-coloured coat.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

– Aaron Hinks